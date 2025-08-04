BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The French stock market is up firmly in positive territory on Monday with several counters from across various sectors attracting buyers after last week's decline following a sweeping tariff announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump.
The benchmark CAC 40 was up 59.50 points or 0.8% at 7,605.66 a few minutes ago.
Unibail Rodamco is gaining 2.3%. AXA is up nearly 2%, while Safran, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and STMicroElectronics are up 1.5 to 1.8%.
Saint Gobain, Societe Generale, Vinci, Airbus, Air Liquide and Bouygues are advancing 1 to 1.4%.
Credit Agricole, TotalEnergie, L'Oreal, Danone, Veolia Environment and Michelin are up with moderate gains.
Vivendi is down by about 3.4%. Kering is down 2%, while Teleperformance, Engie and EssilorExottica are modestly lower.
In economic news, data showed Eurozone investors' morale deteriorated sharply in August.
The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell to -3.7 in August from 4.5 in July, turning negative for the first time in four months.
