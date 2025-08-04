

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has released a new proposal opportunity for industry to tap into agency know-how, resources, and expertise. The Announcement of Collaboration Opportunity (ACO), managed by the Space Technology Mission Directorate, enables valuable collaboration without financial exchanges between NASA and industry partners. Instead, companies leverage NASA subject matter experts, facilities, software, and hardware to accelerate their technologies and prepare them for future commercial and government use, the US space agency said in a press release.



NASA issued a standing ACO announcement for partnership proposals which will be available for five years and will serve as the umbrella opportunity for topic-specific appendix releases. NASA said it intends to issue appendices every six to 12 months to address evolving space technology needs. The 2025 ACO appendix is open for proposals until September 24.



NASA will host an informational webinar about the opportunity and appendix at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. It urged interested proposers to submit questions which will be answered during the webinar and will be available online after the webinar.



In recent years, NASA has played a key role as a technology enabler, providing one-of-a-kind tools, resources, and infrastructure to help commercial aerospace companies achieve their goals.



Since 2015, NASA has collaborated with industry on approximately 80 ACO projects.



