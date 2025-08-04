

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States is on track to see negative net migration for the first time in at least five decades as a result of the Trump administration's crackdown on migrant invasion and efforts to deport criminal illegal immigrants from U.S. communities, says a news report.



'We may be dealing with - get this - negative net migration to the United States in 2025. That would be the first time there is negative net migration in this country in at least 50 years. We're talking about down from 2.8 million in 2024,' says CNN's chief data analyst Harry Enten.



Enten added, 'So Donald Trump has always run on tariffs and he's running a hawkish line on immigration. And on both of those issues, we are seeing record high tariff rates for this century going all the way back, well back into the early part of the 20th century. When it comes to immigration, net migration, we are seeing record low levels, way down from where we were during the Biden administration.'



He made this remark while appearing on CNN Newsroom to talk with anchor Omar Jimenez about Trump's policies.



His statement that President Trump is 'remaking the United States of America' with tariffs, immigration policy, and executive orders went viral on social media at the weekend.



He is the 'most influential president of this century' and back 'into the 20th century as well,' according to Enten.



During his election campaign, Trump made ambitious promises on issues like immigration, inflation and the economy.



When asked how the administration has followed through on campaign promises, Enten said, 'How about net migration in the United States? Get this, it's down. It's gonna be down at least 60%.'



'That is a big reason why that I'm saying that Trump, at least in my mind, is the most influential president certainly this century and probably dating a good back chunk into the 20th century as well.'



