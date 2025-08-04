VCI Global Limited: VCIG to Launch Military-Grade Cybersecurity Vault at ASEAN AI Summit - A Quantum-Resistant Cloud Solution for Ransomware Defense and Encrypted Data Sovereignty

Military-Grade Cloud Platform Positions VCI Global to Capitalize US$562.8 Billion Cybersecurity and Encrypted Data Economy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems, today announced plans to officially unveil its CyberSecure Vault during the upcoming ASEAN AI Summit. This cloud-based cybersecurity solution is engineered to combat ransomware, nation-grade cyber threats, and quantum-era decryption challenges.

Designed with future threats in mind, the CyberSecure Vault combines military-grade encryption, EAL4-certified hardware, and a dual-layer closed network system to ensure that critical business and institutional data remains secure, even if endpoint devices are compromised. The platform automatically backs up operating systems and core files, enabling instant recovery without compromising data integrity.

Key Features of CyberSecure Vault:

Quantum-Resistant Framework

Engineered to withstand brute-force and quantum-enabled decryption, ensuring long-term data protection.

EAL4-Certified Hardware

Powered by Secure Encryption Systems (SES) chipsets-trusted for mission-critical deployments across Asia.

Dual-Layer Defense Architecture Local Encryption Gateway: Creates a private, tamper-proof network. Immutable Cloud Vault: Prevents raw data exposure and blocks remote theft.

Automated OS & Data Backup

Enables rapid recovery after ransomware attacks or system failures, with no compromise to data integrity.

Scalable Storage Options

Flexible storage tiers from 3TB to 50TB, optimized for SMEs, enterprises, and government agencies.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cybersecurity market is expected to reach US$562.8 billion by 2032, driven by rapid digital transformation, rising ransomware threats, and cross-border data security needs. VCIG's CyberSecure Vault, deployed under its CyberSecure brand and operated by V Gallant, addresses these challenges with a military-grade, future-proof solution, marking a key milestone in the Company's mission to deliver sovereign-grade digital infrastructure across Southeast Asia.

In addition, the Vault will serve as a foundational security layer for the QuantGold Data Platform, enabling encrypted AI computation and secure data monetization without exposing raw datasets, laying the groundwork for zero-trust, sovereign-ready AI applications.

"Cyberattacks today are faster, stealthier, and more devastating than ever. With CyberSecure Vault, we've built a digital fortress designed to protect organizations of any size, from SMEs to sovereign agencies, against threats both current and future, including quantum computing," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About QuantGold Data Platform

QuantGold is a sovereign-grade encrypted data platform purpose-built to enable secure, compliant, and privacy-preserving data monetization at scale. Leveraging a proprietary portfolio of over 120 encryption patents, QuantGold integrates military-grade hardware security, GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and blockchain-backed auditability to empower institutions to extract actionable insights from sensitive data, without compromising data sovereignty or confidentiality.

QuantGold supports a pay-per-compute model designed to unlock value from sensitive data assets while maintaining full data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Its initial market focus includes Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with planned applications across healthcare, financial services, public sector analytics, and AI research and development.

About V Gallant Sdn Bhd

V Gallant, a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, delivering advanced technologies that drive both innovation and security. The company supplies high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) hardware and software platforms for training Large Language Models (LLMs), developing AI agents, and advancing machine learning and data analytics. Additionally, V Gallant offers comprehensive cybersecurity services to safeguard organizations against evolving threats, ensuring data integrity and operational resilience in an increasingly digital world.

For more information, please visit https://vgallant.ai/.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

