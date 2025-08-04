

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $61 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $325 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $13.884 billion from $13.353 billion last year.



Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $61 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $13.884 Bln vs. $13.353 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News