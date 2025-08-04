Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Successfully Completes Initial Government-led Counter Drone Pilot Programs in Europe and Asia, Paving Way for Long-Term Homeland Security Deployments

Successful completion of pilot programs in new geographic markets provides strong momentum behind Ondas' global expansion

These rigorous government led pilots confirm Iron Drone Raider's operational superiority in complex, GPS-denied, and sensitive environments, establishing a strong foundation for expanded homeland security and defense programs with new customers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and autonomous drone and data solutions through its Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems business units, today announced the successful completion of pilot programs conducted with governmental homeland security agencies in Europe and Asia.

These programs, first announced during the second quarter of Q2 2025, involved extensive testing of the Iron Drone Raider system in a range of operational scenarios, including GPS-denied environments, interception of various maneuvering aerial targets, and the use of net-and-parachute capture technology to minimize collateral damage. One of the programs also included integration with third-party command-and-control (C2) and drone detection systems. Both pilot programs concluded with the Iron Drone Raider receiving excellent performance evaluations, validating its capabilities in real-world operations and setting the stage for scaled, long-term deployments.

During the programs, the Iron Drone Raider system was demonstrated in more than five distinct operational scenarios, including engagements with fast and unpredictable targets, autonomous interception in signal-contested conditions, and full-cycle recovery and redeployment from its base station. In each of these diverse scenarios, the Raider system delivered top performance and achieved mission success with excellence.

"These successful pilots affirm the Iron Drone Raider as a mission-ready platform capable of meeting modern needs for aerial security," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "We demonstrated how our system can reliably operate in dense, GPS-denied environments, effectively handling various types of targets with minimal collateral damage. Ondas is seeing significant demand for counter-UAS capabilities to defend from the growing security threat posed by hostile drones. These successful pilot programs in new geographic markets provide strong momentum as we expand into global homeland security and defense markets."

"Operational feedback from both projects confirms the Iron Drone Raider's unmatched performance and system maturity," added Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "We proved our ability to seamlessly integrate with third-party detection and C2 systems and deliver 24/7, low-risk threat mitigation in highly sensitive environments. We are now working to transition these pilot customers into full-scale, multi-system infrastructure deployments."

Iron Drone Raider's core interception approach uses a physical net-and-parachute capture method, guided by onboard AI decision-making and real-time maneuvering capabilities. This unique combination allows the Raider to neutralize a wide range of hostile drones-including autonomous and evasive targets-while ensuring zero collateral damage to people or infrastructure. It is this integration of non-kinetic physical interception and advanced autonomy that makes the Iron Drone Raider a distinctive and highly effective solution in today's counter-UAS landscape.

The system is fully autonomous, AI-powered, and designed for continuous operation in military, homeland security, and critical infrastructure missions. It operates within Ondas' proprietary Continuum of Autonomy, combining onboard sensor fusion, autonomous decision-making, and precision engagement. Its detection-agnostic design allows seamless integration with a variety of radar, RF, optical, and acoustic detection platforms.

These pilots mark a major step forward in Ondas' execution of its 2025 strategic roadmap. These successful pilots in Europe and Asia build upon the operational deployments in the Middle East and are validating the Raider's combat readiness across multiple mission types. Ondas is now working to convert these programs into long-term infrastructure deployment programs supporting national airspace security and layered defense infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements?

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.???

