

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Disappointing jobs data and the renewed hopes of an earlier-than-expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve bolstered sentiment in global markets. Potential earning beats from the corporate sector also boosted market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading with heavy gains. Mostly positive sentiment dominated the Asian markets as well.



The six-currency Dollar Index extended losses amidst renewed Fed rate cut expectations. Ten-year bond yields eased across regions and tenors. Crude oil prices plunged as the OPEC+ agreed to hike output. Gold extended gains amidst the Dollar's retreat. Cryptocurrencies have gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 43,803.50, up 0.49% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,273.90, up 0.58% Germany's DAX at 23,748.09, up 1.18% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,107.50, up 0.43% France's CAC 40 at 7,611.25, up 0.86% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,233.80, up 1.32% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,290.70, down 1.25% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,663.70, up 0.02% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,583.31, up 0.66% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,733.45, up 0.92%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1570, down 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.3293, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 147.39, up 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6483, up 0.09% USD/CAD at 1.3777, down 0.08% Dollar Index at 98.81, down 0.34%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.226%, down 0.09% Germany at 2.6410%, down 1.31% France at 3.299%, down 1.40% U.K. at 4.5080%, down 0.53% Japan at 1.495%, down 3.73%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $68.34, down 1.91%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $65.83, down 2.23%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,420.72, up 0.62%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $114,515.83, up 0.60% Ethereum at $3,556.48, up 2.05% XRP at $2.98, up 3.93% BNB at $755.74, up 0.94% Solana at $162.57, up 0.66%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News