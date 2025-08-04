enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical Participates in a New Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment to Discuss How President Trump's Recent CVI Diagnosis May Impact the Company

- enVVeno is developing the VenoValve as a potential treatment option for the approximately 2.5 million patients in the U.S. suffering from severe deep Chronic Venous Insufficiency

- FDA decision expected in 2H'2025

- Access the "What This Means" segment here

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno Medical" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of deep venous disease, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment entitled, "enVVeno Medical - Making Veins Work Again - How President Trump's CVI Diagnosis is Raising Awareness."

Rob Berman, CEO and Dr. Marc Glickman, CMO of enVVeno Medical discussed the progressive nature of chronic veinous insufficiency and whether President Trump may one day be a candidate for the VenoValve® following U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

The Company estimates that there are approximately 2.5 million patients in the U.S. that could be candidates for the VenoValve. The Company has submitted a pre-market authorization (PMA) application for the VenoValve to the FDA, with a decision anticipated in the second half of 2025.

The "What This Means" segment can be accessed here.

About CVI

Severe deep venous CVI is a serious and debilitating disease that is most often caused by blood clots (deep vein thromboses or DVTs) in the deep veins of the leg. When valves inside of the veins of the leg fail, blood flows in the wrong direction and pools in the lower leg, causing pressure within the veins of the leg to increase (venous hypertension).

Symptoms of CVI include leg swelling, pain, edema, and in the most severe cases, recurrent open sores known as venous ulcers. The disease can severely impact everyday functions such as sleeping, bathing, dressing, and walking, and is known to result in high rates of depression and anxiety. There are currently no effective treatments that repair deep venous valve dysfunction, the #1 cause of severe CVI-a disease estimated to cost the U.S. healthcare system in excess of $26 billion each year.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe®. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the VenoValve U.S. pivotal study and the Company is currently performing the final testing necessary to seek approval for the pivotal trial for enVVe.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC

NVNO@jtcir.com

(908) 824-0775

MEDIA CONTACT:

Glenn Silver, FINN Partners

Glenn.Silver@finnpartners.com

(973) 818-8198

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/envveno-medical-participates-in-a-new-virtual-investor-%22what-this-means%22-segment-to-d-1055832