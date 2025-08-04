

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thirty-seven percent of Americans have experienced fraudulent activities after being personally and/or professionally impacted by a natural disaster, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Institute of CPAs, or AICPA.



When asked what types of fraud they had experienced, the respondents reported identity theft, Government assistance fraud, loan scams, vendor fraud, utility scams, charity fraud, insurance fraud and contractor fraud.



The survey also found that those in the Northeast and South were more likely to have experienced fraudulent activities as a result of being personally or professionally affected by a natural disaster than those in the Midwest.



'In the aftermath of a natural disaster, you may see many individuals show positive behaviors, but you may also see unexpected negative behaviors,' says Christine Cutti-Fox, Director of Forensic & Technology Advisory Services at AICPA. 'Fraud can manifest in various ways, and whether you are dealing with the impact as an individual, family, or business owner, it is essential to stay informed and develop a comprehensive plan supported by appropriate documentation to facilitate effective recovery.'



The survey found that 48 percent of Americans said their personal insurance coverage doesn't include protection against fraud-related losses during disaster recovery. Thirty-nine percent of those who took part in the survey said their personal insurance coverage includes protection against fraud-related losses during disaster recovery.



64 percent of business owners say they have insurance coverage that includes protection against fraud-related losses during disaster recovery, while 32 percent don't have insurance coverage that includes protection against fraud-related losses during disaster recovery.



'Fraud-related insurance coverage serves as a safeguard for financial security, offering protection against unforeseen incidents. It can provide coverage for a range of fraudulent activities, including identity theft, cyber threats, insurance claims fraud, and employee dishonesty,' Cutti-Fox added.



The AICPA's forensic and valuation services offer tips to help those impacted by a disaster to avoid becoming further victimized by bad actors.



