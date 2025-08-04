

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services provider, said on Monday that it has acquired Dion Leadership, Inc. for undisclosed sum.



J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher, said: 'Dion Leadership's strong client relationships and expertise in leadership and organizational development solutions will expand our capabilities in the executive consulting space.'



Dion Leadership is a provider of leadership coaching, management training programs, talent assessment, and organizational development consulting services to clients in a variety of industries.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News