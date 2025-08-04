Travis Manion Foundation to Receive $250,000 Bezos Courage & Civility Award From Admiral William McRaven

Jeff and Lauren Sánchez Bezos Granted $50 Million to Admiral McRaven through the 2024 Bezos Courage and Civility Award

DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), one of the nation's leading veteran service organizations, announced today that it has received a $250,000 grant through the 2024 Bezos Courage & Civility Award, thanks to a generous contribution from Admiral William H. McRaven, USN (Ret), SEAL and his wife, Georgeann.

The Bezos Courage & Civility Award was established by Jeff and Lauren Sánchez Bezos to honor individuals who seek to solve pressing social issues with courage and civility. Admiral McRaven received $50 million to distribute to nonprofit organizations of his choice as part of the award. McRaven was honored in part for his dedication to veterans' mental health and to families of fallen service members-causes that align closely with TMF's mission.

Many veterans and surviving military families report feeling disconnected and isolated after their service or the loss of a loved one. TMF works to combat this isolation by building community and fostering personal growth among veterans and families of the fallen. Surviving family members and veterans who participate in TMF programs experience a 60% increase in feelings of connectedness and a 20% positive increase in mental health.

TMF employs a holistic approach to supporting veterans and families of the fallen. Through programs such as Character Does Matter and Survivor Expeditions , TMF empowers veterans and families of the fallen to unite their communities through service. The annual Montana Teen Expedition connects children who have lost a parent in service with TMF veterans who find purpose by mentoring youth. These programs give veterans and families a supportive network and opportunities to carry on the legacies of our fallen heroes.

"We are honored by Admiral McRaven's generosity and recognition of our mission," said Ryan Manion, CEO of Travis Manion Foundation. "This grant will impact the lives of veterans, families and children of the fallen by providing them with mentorship, challenging expeditions, and leadership opportunities that build resilience and confidence. We also extend our gratitude to Jeff and Lauren Sánchez Bezos for creating the Courage & Civility Award that makes such support possible."

About Travis Manion Foundation (TMF): Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation.

About the Bezos Courage & Civility Award: The Bezos Courage & Civility Award was established in 2021 to support leaders addressing today's seemingly intractable problems. Recipients are selected based on their work in philanthropic areas of societal importance, recognizing them as leaders who aim high and pursue solutions with courage and civility. The 2021 inaugural recipients were Van Jones and José Andrés. The 2022 recipient was Dolly Parton. William McRaven and Eva Longoria were 2024 recipients.

