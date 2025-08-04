

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in four-and-a-half years in June, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



Industrial output rose a calendar-adjusted 7.2 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.9 percent rise in May.



Further, this was the quickest increase since December 2021, when production had risen 7.3 percent.77



Manufacturing output advanced 0.7 percent annually in June versus a 0.3 percent increase a month ago. Meanwhile, the decline in mining and quarrying production eased to 5.1 percent from 17.2 percent, while electricity and gas output plunged by 11.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in June, following a 1.5 percent growth seen a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News