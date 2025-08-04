

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energy technology company Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), Monday announced that San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has approved the IQ Meter Collar for behind-the-meter installations in its service territory.



The IQ Meter Collar is a key component of the recently launched 4th-generation Enphase battery system, featuring the IQ Battery 10C, IQ Meter Collar, and IQ Combiner 6C.



'The IQ Meter Collar is a big step forward for simplifying energy storage installations,' said Kent Harle, CEO of Stellar Solar, an installer of Enphase products in San Diego. 'It eliminates extra components and wiring, which helps us move faster and keeps jobs more cost-effective.'



'We're excited to now offer the IQ Meter Collar to homeowners in the SDG&E territory,' said Ramon Brizo, technical and sales specialist at Sunlight Solar Inc., an installer of Enphase products in San Diego. 'Not needing to rewire circuits into a backup sub-panel saves us time and lets us serve more customers more efficiently.'



