

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Monday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Level 3 Financing, Inc., intends to offer $1.25 billion in First Lien Notes due 2034.



The proceeds from the offering, along with available cash, will be used to partially redeem $1.075 billions of its outstanding 11 percent First Lien Notes due 2029. The funds will also cover redemption premiums, fees, and other related expenses.



LUMN is currently trading at $3.72 up $0.01 or 0.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News