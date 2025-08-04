Anzeige
Flat Capital AB: Hanna Andreen steps down as CEO of Flat Capital

Hanna Andreen, CEO of Flat Capital AB (publ), has informed the board that she wishes to step down from her role. The board will now initiate the process of recruiting a new CEO. Hanna will remain in her role as CEO during the six-month notice period.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Chairman:
"Hanna has been a strong, loyal, and driving force for Flat during an important phase of our journey as a listed company, and she has done a fantastic job! On behalf of myself and the board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Hanna and wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life."

Hanna Andreen, CEO:
"After a couple of developmental, meaningful, fun, educational, eventful (I could go on..) and intense years, it is the right time for me to leave Flat. I am incredibly grateful to have been part of everything we have achieved together and take with me a wealth of valuable lessons, insights and wonderful memories!"

This information is information that Flat Capital AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-04 17:45 CEST.

