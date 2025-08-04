Anzeige
WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
Frankfurt
04.08.25 | 08:08
0,018 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
04.08.2025 18:23 Uhr
OXURION: Oxurion announces it obtained an improved indicative EUR 30 million financing offer to initiate its plan to diversify by allocating part of its treasury into digital assets

Leuven, Belgium, August 4, 2025 - 06:00 PM CEST - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, announces that it has received an improved indicative financing offer from Atlas Special Opportunities for a total amount of €30 million.

The proposed financing would be structured in 10 successive tranches of €3m each, in the form of convertible bonds and would be based on the same terms as those announced in the press release dated July 22, 2025.

The purpose of this financing is to enable Oxurion to invest part of its cash in digital assets, namely Bitcoin and Ethereum, in line with the treasury diversification strategy previously outlined.

The company remains confident in closing the transaction by the end of August 2025.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical group in transition, combining therapeutic innovation with technologies applied to clinical research. Through its rapidly expanding technology division, Oxurion is building integrated expertise around clinical data, with the ambition to accelerate, secure, and transform the processes involved in developing new treatments. The Group's headquarters are located in Leuven, Belgium . More information: www.oxurion.com

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Additional Disclaimer

The planned investment in digital assets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) exposes the company to specific risks related to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity. These factors may significantly affect the expected performance of the investments.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson, Chief Executive Officer
Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lGxxkZWXZZuWmnFpZpiXm2GUbW6Vm5HFa2KWyJOdaMeVcJ+VyJySbcbLZnJkmmVs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93506-uk_oxurion_pr_pr_30m-funding.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
