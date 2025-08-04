Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
04.08.25 | 09:59
1,500 Euro
+0,67 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5101,84019:25
Dow Jones News
04.08.2025 18:27 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Aug-2025 / 16:56 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
4 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  4 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         35,174 
 
Highest price paid per share:            136.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             133.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    135.0702p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,905,820 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure 309,905,820 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      135.0702p                       35,174

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
3000             133.00          08:33:13         00347700171TRLO1     XLON 
 
1500             133.00          08:33:13         00347700172TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             134.40          09:31:31         00347728685TRLO1     XLON 
 
1173             135.60          10:38:19         00347755096TRLO1     XLON 
 
1193             135.20          10:38:23         00347755169TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             135.20          10:44:54         00347757402TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             135.20          10:46:08         00347758321TRLO1     XLON 
 
434             135.40          10:47:08         00347758865TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             135.60          10:47:13         00347758909TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             135.60          10:47:15         00347758926TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             135.40          10:47:15         00347758927TRLO1     XLON 
 
434             135.40          10:47:15         00347758928TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             135.60          10:47:15         00347758929TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             135.60          10:47:26         00347758998TRLO1     XLON 
 
445             135.20          10:55:10         00347762304TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             135.20          10:55:10         00347762305TRLO1     XLON 
 
445             135.20          10:55:10         00347762306TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             135.00          10:55:17         00347762343TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             135.40          10:56:42         00347762809TRLO1     XLON 
 
981             135.40          10:56:42         00347762810TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              135.40          10:56:42         00347762811TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             134.80          10:56:43         00347762820TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             134.80          10:56:43         00347762821TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             134.80          11:01:53         00347763799TRLO1     XLON 
 
432             134.60          11:50:19         00347765477TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             134.80          11:50:50         00347765554TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             134.80          12:03:10         00347765885TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              135.20          12:03:10         00347765886TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             135.00          12:03:10         00347765887TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             135.00          12:30:53         00347766865TRLO1     XLON 
 
229             135.00          12:30:53         00347766866TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             135.20          12:47:31         00347767341TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             135.20          12:47:31         00347767342TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             135.40          13:31:43         00347768422TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             135.20          14:03:37         00347769626TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             135.20          14:03:37         00347769627TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             135.40          14:03:37         00347769628TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             135.40          14:03:40         00347769629TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             135.20          14:03:55         00347769637TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              135.20          14:21:28         00347770193TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             135.20          14:21:28         00347770194TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             135.20          14:21:28         00347770195TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             135.40          14:25:38         00347770295TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              135.20          14:25:51         00347770314TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             135.20          14:25:51         00347770315TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             135.00          14:33:32         00347770790TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             135.80          14:54:58         00347772111TRLO1     XLON 
 
1773             135.80          14:54:58         00347772112TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             135.80          14:54:58         00347772113TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             135.80          14:54:58         00347772114TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             135.40          14:56:08         00347772154TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             135.40          14:56:08         00347772155TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             135.80          14:57:40         00347772237TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             135.80          14:57:40         00347772238TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             135.80          14:57:40         00347772239TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             135.80          14:57:40         00347772240TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             135.40          14:58:03         00347772250TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             135.20          14:58:04         00347772251TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              135.20          14:58:04         00347772252TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             135.00          15:09:43         00347772775TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              135.20          15:09:49         00347772778TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             135.20          15:09:49         00347772779TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             136.40          16:15:22         00347776625TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             136.00          16:15:38         00347776664TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             135.80          16:18:01         00347776803TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             135.80          16:18:01         00347776804TRLO1     XLON 
 
1168             135.60          16:18:20         00347776828TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2025 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  397901 
EQS News ID:  2179238 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2179238&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2025 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.