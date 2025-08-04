

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed on a firm note on Monday, rebounding well from recent losses, as investors indulging in some bargain hunting after previous week's setback following U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff announcement.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.55%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.27%, Germany's DAX closed up 1.25% and France's CAC 40 ended with a gain of 0.8%. Switzerland's SMI edged down 0.15%.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed higher. Poland edged down marginally.



In the UK market, financial sector stocks had a good outing after the outcome from the UK's motor finance investigation turned out to less severe than feared, with potential compensation estimated at 9 billion pounds, much less than the expected quantum o 30 billion pounds.



Lloyds Banking Group soared 9%. Natwest Group and Barclays Group also closed with strong gains.



St. James's Plance, Endeavour Mining, Rolls-Royce Holdings, BT Group and Segro gained 2 to 4.3%.



Legal & General, Phoenix Group Holdings, Schroders, Melrose Industries, Airtel Africa, BP, Antofagasta, Babcock International, Aviva, Prudential and M&G advanced 1.3 to 2%.



Budget carrier Wizz Air Holdings moved up sharply after reporting passenger statistics for July 2025.



Haleon drifted down 2.63%. Rentokil Initial, Next, Spirax Group, Croda International, Pershing Square Holdings, IMI, Kingfisher and The Sage Group lost 1 to 2%.



In the German market, Commerzbank rallied about 5%. Symrise, Allianz, Deutsche Bank, MTU Aero Engines, Rheinmetall, E.ON, Zalando, Munich RE, Heidelberg Materials, Deutsche Post, Hannover Rueck and Siemens gained 1.8 to 3.6%.



Puma closed down by about 2.7%. Bayer ended 2.2% down, and Sartorius closed lower by 1.25%.



In the French market, Safran, BNP Paribas, Schneider Electric, Unibail Rodamco, Sanofi, AXA, Airbus, Societe Generale, STMicroElectronics, Air Liquide, Legrand, Saint Gobain, Bouygues, Vinci, L'Oreal and TotalEnergies gained 1 to 3%.



Teleperformance, Vivendi and Renault closed lower by 3.7%, 3.4% and 2.5%, respectively. Publicis Groupe and ArcelorMittal also closed notably lower.



In economic news, data showed Eurozone investors' morale deteriorated sharply in August.



The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell to -3.7 in August from 4.5 in July, turning negative for the first time in four months.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



