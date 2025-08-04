

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound retreated against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The pound fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 195.09 against the yen.



The pound retreated to 1.3277 against the greenback and 1.0728 against the franc, from an early 5-day high of 1.3330 and a 4-day high of 1.0768, respectively.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 192.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the greenback and 1.06 against the franc.



