W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Wayne Ashley as president of Berkley Re UK Limited effective October 2025. Clare Himmer will continue as Berkley Re UK's chief executive officer with the expectation that Mr. Ashley will succeed her as CEO upon her retirement at the end of 2025.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, "Clare's leadership at Berkley Re UK has been instrumental in continuing to build a strong presence across the U.K. and European reinsurance markets. Her contributions have left a lasting positive impact, and we are deeply appreciative of all she has achieved on behalf of the Company. We're pleased that Clare will remain an integral part of our organization through the transition-her insight, experience, and guidance continue to be a tremendous asset to the entire group. We are excited to welcome Wayne to the BRUK team. With a strong background and proven industry track record, Wayne is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in propelling the company forward. His addition marks an exciting chapter in our ongoing growth, and we warmly welcome him to Berkley."

Mr. Ashley has over 30 years of experience in the international reinsurance market. He most recently led the London division of a leading multi-line global reinsurer, where he was responsible for the overall management and development of international property and casualty reinsurance business outside of North America and Bermuda.

Clare Himmer, who joined Berkley Re UK in 2021, has had a successful 33-year career in the property and casualty reinsurance industry. She will continue to lead the organization through the transition and will remain a valuable resource for both the Berkley Re UK team and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

