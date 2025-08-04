DALTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (OTCQB:DXYN) regarding results for 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To participate in the conference call scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.
An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:
The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, DH Floors, and Trucor brands.
CONTACT:
Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com
SOURCE: The Dixie Group
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-dixie-group-2025-q2-earnings-release-and-conference-call-1056444