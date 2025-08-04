

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $326.73 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $134.13 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Palantir Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $404.55 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 47.9% to $1.003 billion from $678.13 million last year.



Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $326.73 Mln. vs. $134.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $1.003 Bln vs. $678.13 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.083 - $1.087 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.142 - $4.150 Bln



