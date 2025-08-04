

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $448.23 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $470.92 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $1.529 billion from $1.464 billion last year.



Equity Residential earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $448.23 Mln. vs. $470.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $1.529 Bln vs. $1.464 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News