

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $36.11 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $41.47 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Axon Enterprise, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173.73 million or $2.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 32.8% to $668.53 million from $503.23 million last year.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



