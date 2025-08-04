

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $523 million, or $10.31 per share. This compares with $531 million, or $10.48 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 33.8% to $6.790 billion from $5.073 billion last year.



Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



