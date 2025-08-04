

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $556.13 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $493.46 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $1.498 billion from $1.458 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $556.13 Mln. vs. $493.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $1.498 Bln vs. $1.458 Bln last year.



