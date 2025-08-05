

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $225.79 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $162.83 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $698.98 million from $660.47 million last year.



SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $225.79 Mln. vs. $162.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.09 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $698.98 Mln vs. $660.47 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.780 - 2.825 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News