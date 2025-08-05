

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Tuesday release the minutes from its June 16-17 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the Bank of Japan decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 0.5 percent and to reduce the pace of the amount of bond purchases from April next year amid rising uncertainties in financial markets and global trade policies. The amount will be cut by around JPY 400 billion each calendar year until January-March 2026, and by about JPY 200 billion each calendar quarter from April-June 2026.



South Korea will see July data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 2.2 percent yearly increase in June.



Indonesia will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.7 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year after slipping 098 percent on quarter and gaining 4.87 percent on year in the previous three months.



Singapore will provide June figures for retail sales; in May, sales were up 1.0 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year.



Finally, several of the regional areas will see PMI data from S&P Global, including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan (Jibun) and China (Caixin).



