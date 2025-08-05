

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board felt that the country's economic recovery is continuing at an acceptable pace, minutes from the central bank's June 16-17 monetary policy meeting revealed on Tuesday - although it is starting to show signs of slowing.



The members also felt that underlying inflation is expected to remain sluggish due to the gradual deceleration in the economy.



In addition, haphazard U.S. trade policy poses an additional downward risk.



At the meeting, the Bank of Japan decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 0.5 percent and to reduce the pace of the amount of bond purchases from April next year amid rising uncertainties in financial markets and global trade policies. The amount will be cut by around JPY 400 billion each calendar year until January-March 2026, and by about JPY 200 billion each calendar quarter from April-June 2026.



