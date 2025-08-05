

IWATA (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd (YAMHF.PK) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 82.920 billion yen for the first half, 46.2% lower than 154.109 billion yen in the same period a year ago, primarily impacted by decline in sales as well as higher expenses.



Operating profit decreased 45.4% to 84.095 billion yen from 154.055 billion yen in the prior year.



Net profit was 53.106 billion yen or 54.56 yen per share, down from 112.858 billion yen or 114.60 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the period fell 5.2% to 1,277.820 billion yen from 1,348.443 billion yen in the previous year, due to lower sales in motorcycles, personal watercraft, and golf cars.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects revenue to decline 0.2% year-on-year to 2,570 billion yen. Net profit is expected to decrease 58.4% to 45 billion yen, with basic EPS of 46.34 yen.



