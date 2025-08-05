

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and other major euro area economies are due on Tuesday.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes industrial output data for June. Production is forecast to grow 0.8 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 0.5 percent fall in May.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial output data for June. Production had increased 1.7 percent in May.



At 3.15 am ET, composite Purchasing Managers' survey data is due from Spain. The services PMI is forecast to rise to 52.6 in July from 51.9 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's composite PMI survey data. Economists expect the services PMI to improve to 52.5 in July from 52.1 a month ago.



Thereafter final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 AM and 3.55 AM ET, respectively.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is slated to release euro area final PMI survey data. The final composite index reading is seen at 51.0 in July, unchanged from flash estimate, and down from 52.0 in June.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global final services PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the services PMI to fall to 51.2 in July, as initially estimated, from 52.8 in June.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for June. Producer prices are forecast to rise 0.9 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in May.



