Igraine Plc - Investee Update: Collaboration Agreement with Homerun Resources Inc.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Igraine PLC signs Collaboration Agreement with Homerun Resources Inc. for UK EV Charging and Battery Storage Projects

Igraine PLC (AQSE: KING), the investing company focused on alternative energy and life sciences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Homerun Energy, the European subsidiary of Homerun Resources Inc., a publicly listed Canadian company focused on renewable energy and critical materials projects. This collaboration will jointly work on the deployment of commercial alternative energy solutions in the United Kingdom.

Under the terms of the agreement, Igraine and Homerun will work together on the development of pilot projects focused on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS). The parties will initially focus on developing a pilot for one of the UK's largest automotive manufacturers, providing a combined charging and battery storage solution. In addition, the collaboration has already identified a pipeline of potential clients seeking to install commercial EV charging stations.

A key feature of these projects is that they are designed for rapid deployment. Unlike larger grid-scale battery installations, these integrated solutions can typically be implemented without the long planning timelines associated with major infrastructure projects, enabling a faster route to commercialisation.

The goal of this partnership is to establish a first-mover advantage in providing charging and energy storage solutions for major automotive manufacturers in the UK. By enabling these companies to build out a reliable charging network for their customers, the collaboration aims to help accelerate the uptake and sale of commercial electric vehicles.

The collaboration from Igraine's side will be led by Andy Brown, who brings over 30 years of experience in battery storage and energy systems. His expertise will be central in shaping the technical and commercial aspects of the UK pilot projects.

The initial phase of the collaboration will concentrate on identifying and developing a pilot site for one of the largest automotive manufacturers, with the parties working jointly on technical feasibility, commercial modelling, and the evaluation of long-term revenue streams, including energy trading and operational management services. The agreement provides a framework for collaboration and does not create any binding financial commitments at this stage. Future commercial terms and structures will be set out in a definitive agreement as specific opportunities progress.

Simon Grant-Rennick, Chairman of Igraine PLC, commented:

"This collaboration combines Igraine's commercial reach with Homerun's technical expertise, and we are delighted to be advancing plans for a UK pilot with a leading automotive manufacturer, as well as addressing a growing pipeline of opportunities for commercial EV charging solutions. These projects provide a quicker route to market compared to large-scale energy storage developments and are designed to position us at the forefront of enabling the UK's automotive sector to expand its electric vehicle offering."

Brian Leeners, Director of Homerun Resources Inc., commented:

"Working with Igraine over the past few months has demonstrated the speed at which solutions can be developed and deployed over our EMS Platform. Igraine has identified an initial broad commercial opportunity in the UK, where the industry demand is not being met. These resulting solutions can then be deployed to other markets where Homerun Energy has an established footprint. Homerun Energy is creating down-market pull on our vertically integrated energy transition strategy by controlling the customer relationship."

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

