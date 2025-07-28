Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is honoured to announce that following the Company's June 12th news release confirming the selection of Homerun's business plan to proceed to the Detailed Work-Plan phase for the strategic minerals funding initiative, the Company has now received a joint support plan from the public call issued by the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) and the Brazilian innovation agency (FINEP), Call No. 753.

The joint support plan indicates the financial instruments available to Homerun within the scope of both institutions to support Homerun's business plan - including long-term credit lines, equity investments, non-reimbursable funds and economic subsidies designed to accelerate high-impact mineral-transformation projects from the landmark USD $815 million strategic minerals transformation initiative jointly launched by BNDES and FINEP.



Below is a list of the Products/Programs/Lines that may be utilized, provided the requirements of each instrument are duly met:

Program/Line Financial Cost BNDES Rate Term Max. Value Climate Fund - Green Industry 6.5% per year Starting at 1.3% per year Up to 16 years, including up to 5 years of grace period R$ 500 million per economic group every 12 months More Innovation - Investments in R&D&I Reference Rate (TR) Starting at 2.7% per year Up to 16 years, including up to 4 years of grace period R$ 300 million per economic group per calendar year More Innovation - Pioneeering Plants 50% of TR + 50% of Selic, TLP, or USD Starting at 2.7% per year (TR portion) + 1.1% per year (Selic, TLP, or USD portion) Up to 16 years, including up to 4 years of grace period R$600 million (including $300 million in TR) per economic group per calendar year FINEM - Productive Capacity Selic, TLP, or USD Starting at 1.1% per year Up to 20 years, including a grace period of up to 6 months after operations begin 80% of the project value, capped at 100% of fundable items

In addition to the facilities mentioned above, other long-term financing options are available. Homerun will now submit the financial support requests for final analysis by BNDES and FINEP.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun Resources, stated: "We are pleased to receive this joint support plan from BNDES and FINEP to advance our solar glass production and silica processing capabilities, marking the successful review of our recently submitted detailed work plan. We will now work diligently to submit our financial support requests and look forward to providing updates to our shareholders in the near future."

The R$5 billion funding program is part of the New Industry Brazil initiative and is designed to support both large-scale industrial plants and pilot projects, with a focus on research, development, and innovation (R&D&I). With approximately R$8 billion reserved for investments in company equity-partly in partnership with mining leader Vale-the initiative is expected to leverage additional private investment and accelerate Brazil's leadership in sustainable, low-carbon mineral supply chains.

https://agenciadenoticias.bndes.gov.br/detalhe/noticia/BNDES-e-Finep-concluem-avaliacao-de-propostas-de-chamada-publica-de-projetos-com-foco-em-minerais-estrategicos/

The Company will provide further updates as the initiative progresses.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

