Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an amendment to its non-binding offtake agreement with Sengi Solar Importação e Exportação Indústria e Comércio ("Sengi") signed on February 4, 2025 (see press release dated February 10, 2025).

The amendment has the sole purpose of increasing the minimum quantities per year, originally set as a minimum of 20,000 (twenty thousand) tonnes of solar glass per year, and now increased to a minimum of 100,000 (one hundred thousand) tonnes per year. The price per tonne for the solar glass remains at USD 750 (seven hundred and fifty dollars), Free on Board (FOB) plant in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

This amendment reflects recent developments in the Brazilian solar panel market, including rising tariffs on imports and the reduction of tariff exemptions for imported equipment, and positive long-term perspectives for clean energy demand in Brazil, particularly due to the country's increasing attractiveness for the installation of data centers supporting Artificial Intelligence processing.

"Homerun has completed a number of key deliverables since the signing of the original offtake agreement, which reassures partners like Sengi, regarding the importance and viability of our project. Signing this amendment reflects increasing demand for domestic solar production in Brazil and offtake partner confidence that our solar glass manufacturing plant is headed to success," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

About Sengi Solar Importação e Exportação Indústria e Comércio

(https://www.sengisolar.com.br/)

Sengi Solar is a privately owned Brazilian company dedicated to the manufacturing of high-quality photovoltaic modules. Specializing in cutting-edge solar technology, the company produces efficient and durable solar panels designed for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, Sengi Solar actively invests in research and development (R&D) to advance solar energy solutions. The company aims to lead Brazil's renewable energy transition by delivering reliable, locally manufactured solar products that support a cleaner and more sustainable future.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

