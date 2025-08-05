

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK), a water and wastewater utility company, Tuesday said it has priced its public offering of 7.04 million shares at $142 per share.



In connection with the offering, which is expected to close on August 6, American Water has entered into forward sale agreements with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association and Mizuho Markets Americas LLC.



The shares are expected to be borrowed by the forward purchasers or their affiliates from third parties and sold to the underwriters and offered in connection with the forward sale agreements. If there is any shortfall, American Water will issue and sell shares to the underwriters.



