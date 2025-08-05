Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
Frankfurt
05.08.25 | 08:05
0,669 Euro
-2,76 % -0,019
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
05.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
139 Leser
Genel Energy PLC: Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2025

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2025 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2025 
05-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5 August 2025 
 
Genel Energy plc - Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2025 
 
  
 
Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said: 
 
"The Tawke PSC has delivered robust production into consistent domestic market demand in the first half of 2025. Taken 
together with the cost reductions undertaken in 2024, the core business has generated underlying free cash flow. 
 
  
 
Following the successful refinancing of our bond debt in April, our significant cash holding has now increased to USD225 
million. This strong balance sheet provides both optionality and the funding necessary for the acquisition of new 
production assets and geographical diversification, which remains a strategic priority for the business. 
 
  
 
We are excited to have started work on Block 54 in Oman, and plan to begin testing of the discovered hydrocarbon pay 
zones around the start of next year, with results expected towards the end of the first quarter of 2026. These results 
will then determine the best approach for assessing the further potential of the licence for value realisation over the 
next 3 years. 
 
  
 
Over a two-day period in July, the oil operations of a number of international oil companies in the Kurdistan Region of 
Iraq suffered drone attacks, with Tawke being one of the licences impacted. We are pleased to report that no people 
were hurt. Recent events in the Middle East had already resulted in a heightened state of security alert in Kurdistan 
and site manning was minimised. The operator is assessing both the impact and the appropriate forward production plan, 
with work ongoing to assess damage, minimize presence of staff on location, enhance safety protocols, and carry out 
repairs necessary for a full restart. We expect the impact of the damage and the deferred production on our cash 
position to be mitigated by continued focus on control of spend and insurance cover held for incidents such as these. 
We continue to guide no significant change in net cash at the end of the year. 
 
  
 
We continue to work with peers and governments towards the resumption of Kurdistan oil exports, and are encouraged by 
the increased level of engagement between interested parties in recent weeks.  We note that detailed discussions are 
taking place in relation to several key issues which could pave the way for an agreement that is acceptable to all 
parties." 
 
  
 
Results summary (USD million unless stated) 
 
                              H1 2025    H1 2024    FY 2024 
 
Average Brent oil price (USD/bbl)              72       84       81 
 
Average realised price per barrel             33       34       35 
 
Production (bopd, working interest 'WI')         19,600     19,510      19,650 
 
Revenue                          35.8      37.6       74.7 
 
Production costs                     (9.4)     (8.2)     (17.6) 
 
EBITDAX1                         25.3      13.3       1.1 
 
Operating loss                      (2.5)     (13.6)     (52.4) 
 
Cash flow from operations                 19.2      36.4      66.9 
 
Capital expenditure                    13.2      15.9      25.7 
 
Free cash flow2                      4.7      8.5      19.6 
 
Cash                           225.0     370.4     195.6 
 
Total debt                        92.0      248.0     65.8 
 
Net cash3                         134.4     125.5     130.7 
 
Basic LPS from continuing operations (¢ per share)    (1.3)     (7.9)     (22.5) 
 
Dividend (¢ per share)                  -       -       -

1. EBITDAX is operating loss adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation, exploration expense, net

write-off/impairment of oil and gas assets and net ECL/reversal of ECL receivables 2. Free cash flow is reconciled on page 5 3. Reported cash less debt reported under IFRS (page 5)

Summary

-- Tawke generated predictable production with consistent domestic sales demand, resulting in working interest

production of 19,600 bopd in H1 2025 (H1 2024: 19,510 bopd) -- Domestic sales price averaged USD33/bbl for the period (H1 2024: USD34/bbl), with all cash due for domestic sales

received before the end of the period -- After the end of the period, there were drone attacks on a number of Kurdistan oil operations, including Tawke

where production was temporarily stopped as a result of damage caused. The operator is assessing the damage and is

working on an appropriate plan to increase production. -- Net cash of USD134 million (31 December 2024: USD131 million)

- Significant cash balance of USD225 million (31 December 2024: USD196 million)

- Bond debt of USD92 million due in 2030 (31 December 2024: USD66 million) -- Exits from the Sarta, Qara Dagh and Taq Taq licences have been approved by the KRG with minimal residual liability

exposure. We have also exited the Lagzira licence in Morocco. -- Both receivables and payables balances with the KRG have reduced as a result of the exit from Sarta, Qara Dagh and

Taq Taq, with the net balance of receivable of around USD50 million -- A socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix:

- Portfolio carbon intensity under 14 kgCO2e/bbl, below the industry average target

- The Genel20 Scholarship programme has entered its third year, where Genel is providing university tuition

funding for undergraduates from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Outlook

-- Following the impact of the drone attack on Tawke production, the operator is developing a plan to expedite the

resumption of optimal production in a safe and efficient way, with work ongoing to determine and test the best plan

for production ramp up -- We expect the impact on cash of damage caused and lost production to be mitigated by judicious cost control and

insurance cover -- On Block 54 in Oman, following the Royal Decree granted in May, there will be some direct capital investment this

year as we work towards the first phase, testing previously discovered hydrocarbon pay zones -- We reiterate our guidance of net cash at year-end expected to be about the same as the start of the year. -- On access to exports, talks between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Federal Government of Iraq and Ministry

of Oil regarding the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline are ongoing, with the timing of the resumption of exports on acceptable

terms uncertain

Enquiries: 

Genel Energy 
            +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements, CFO 
 
                
 
Vigo Consulting 
            +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Genel will host a live presentation on the Investor Meet Company platform on Wednesday 6 August at 1000 BST. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Genel Energy PLC via: https:// www.investormeetcompany.com/genel-energy-plc/register-investor

This announcement includes inside information.

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. While the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements. The information contained herein has not been audited and may be subject to further review.

CEO STATEMENT

The Tawke licence, operated by DNO, continues to deliver exceptional, consistent performance with efficient activity and investment maintaining production at around gross 80,000 bopd in the first half of the year. Operating costs of under USD4/bbl and significant reserves mean that this asset will continue to provide significant cash generation well into the future.

At first half average realised domestic sales prices of around USD33/bbl, our 25% interest in the licence has generated significant free cash flow that has more than covered our spend.

With discussions on access to exports seeming to have reached a stage of progression that we have not seen previously, we remain focused on working hard with fellow stakeholders to convert this position into accessing exports on the right terms that provide appropriate confidence that we will be paid in line with our contractual terms. This, together with unlocking appropriate investment activity, has the potential to more than double the revenue generation of this world class licence.

We are pleased to report the conclusion of our reorganisation of our Kurdistan business - in the first half of the year we finalised the terms of our previously announced divestment of the unprofitable Taq Taq PSC, and our exit from each of the Sarta and Qara Dagh PSCs. This has removed ongoing cost from the business for no new cost and minimal remaining exposure.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
