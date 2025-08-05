Battery storage assets created by global energy storage specialist Eku Energy and BESS supplier NHOA Energy at Basildon in Essex and Loudwater in Buckinghamshire complete testing and verification and are now set for commercial operation

Two utility-scale energy storage projects at Basildon in Essex and Loudwater in Buckinghamshire, built by global energy storage specialist Eku Energy and global supplier of utility-scale energy storage systems NHOA Energy, have successfully completed testing and verification and are now fully commissioned. They add a total of 130MWh of installed capacity for critical grid support, providing balancing and ancillary services to strengthen the UK's energy system.

Each project will deliver ancillary and balancing services that will support both the local and the national grid, boosting energy security and reliability for electricity consumers in the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the news, Eku Energy CEO Daniel Burrows said, "the commissioning of Loudwater BESS and Basildon BESS creates diversity of our operating portfolio in the United Kingdom. Our growing operating portfolio creates further opportunities to support our customers by structuring innovative long-term contracts."

"With the commissioning of these two projects, Eku Energy is continuing to drive our mission of accelerating the energy transition by delivering safe, secure and reliable battery storage assets that provide cost-effective clean energy."

Lucie Kanius-Dujardin, Global Managing Director of NHOA Energy, also shared her thoughts, saying, "these projects exemplify how trusted, high-performance partnerships are essential for the energy transition. The delivery of both sites in parallel required close coordination between NHOA Energy and Eku Energy."

