Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its continued mobilization for the summer exploration program at the Nagvaak Project, one of the Company's flagship targets within its critical minerals' portfolio on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut.

UNDEREXPLORED REGION WITH HIGH POTENTIAL

StrategX's exploration team has identified a promising Paleoproterozoic sedimentary basin-characterized by high-grade metamorphism-as a highly prospective environment for critical mineral discoveries. Historically, exploration in the region has been limited and primarily focused on targeting potential sedimentary-hosted zinc deposits.

CRITICAL MINERALS & GRAPHITE DISCOVERY

Recent re-sampling of historical drill core has validated previous surface sampling results, confirming the presence of high-grade, large flake graphite mineralization (see StrategX news release dated December 3, 2024). Additionally, the Company identified significant concentrations of key critical metals including nickel, vanadium, cobalt, molybdenum, zinc, and copper (see news release dated March 21, 2024). The Company expanded its footprint based on subsequent results released March 3, 2025.

Importantly, the mineralization appears to show a strong correlation with ground geophysical anomalies identified to date. In combination with surface mapping, sampling, and historical drill core analysis, the exploration team has delineated a mineralized corridor approximately 6,000 metres long and 500 metres wide (see news release dated February 22, 2024).

STRATEGIC FOCUS ON NAGVAAK PROJECT

In alignment with a recent strategic reorganization, the Nagvaak Project has been designated a top priority for StrategX. Concurrently, the Company has formally concluded its involvement with the East Arm property, following receipt of a termination letter from Hunter Exploration Group.

KEY OBJECTIVES OF SUMMER PROGRAM

The primary objectives of the upcoming drill program are:

To further delineate the mineralized corridor with the goal of defining the deposit potential in critical minerals.

To collect samples for metallurgical testing, including evaluating the quality and grade of graphite mineralization.

Qualified Person

Any geological and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by the interim President and COO, Ryan McEachern, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company is currently advancing multiple high-potential targets for critical minerals and graphite on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. With a first-mover advantage in a significantly underexplored region, StrategX offers a unique opportunity for investors to participate in multiple discoveries and the development of new mineral districts vital to the global energy transition.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com

