

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British medical equipment maker Smith & Nephew Plc (SN.L, SNN) reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues in its first half, and maintained fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting revenue growth.



Further, the company announced interim dividend for 2025 of 15.0 cents per share or 30.0 cents per ADS, a 4.2 percent increase year-on-year.



The company also announced additional return of $500 million to shareholders through share buyback in the second half of 2025.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Smith & Nephew continues to expect reported revenue growth of 5.5 percent and underlying revenue growth of 5.0 percent, with trading profit margin expected to expand to between 19.0 percent and 20.0 percent.



The outlook includes an expected net impact of $15 to $20 million from tariffs in 2025.



In the first half, profit before taxation grew to $362 million from last year's $253 million. Earnings per share climbed 36.6 percent to 33.5 cents from 24.5 cents last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 42.9 cents, compared to 37.6 cents a year ago.



Trading profit for the period grew 11.2 percent year-over-year to $523 million.



The first-half revenue was $2.96 billion, up 4.7 percent from last year's $2.83 billion. Underlying revenue growth was 5 percent.



In the second quarter, revenue was $1.55 billion, reflecting reported revenue growth of 7.8 percent and underlying revenue growth of 6.7 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News