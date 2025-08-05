Reply, [EXM, STAR: REY] thanks to the expertise of WM Reply and Valorem Reply, has been promoted to the Prioritised Tier of the Copilot Jumpstart Partner Program, the highest level of Microsoft recognition for Copilot-related expertise. This recognition reflects the ability of Reply's Microsoft-focused companies in driving the group's Copilot practice and delivering cutting-edge solutions based on Microsoft's latest AI technologies.

This achievement further strengthens Reply and its Microsoft-focused companies; WM Reply and Valorem Reply, as strategic partners within the Microsoft ecosystem, highlighting their leadership in integrating human creativity with artificial intelligence to drive business transformation.

Reply is a key partner within the Microsoft ecosystem, with proven expertise across Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and the Power Platform. As a Prioritised Tier Partner, WM Reply and Valorem Reply are now positioned to deliver even greater value to clients through a validated Copilot offering. This includes enhanced support, early access to new Microsoft innovations, and tailored solutions that address specific business needs, while deepening the collaboration with Microsoft.

Reply has already begun implementing Copilot projects across various sectors, including strategic initiatives with clients, including Valorem Reply playing a key role in the successful deployment of Microsoft Copilot solutions for Lumen Technologies, a leading telecommunications provider in the United States, and WM Reply in the UK delivering Vodafone's rollout of Copilot to over 68,000 users. Leveraging their deep expertise in AI and cloud technologies, Reply supports organisations integrating Copilot to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.

In support of broader Copilot adoption, the Reply's company also created the Copilot AI-scape Room, a gamified learning experience designed to accelerate internal understanding and uptake of Microsoft Copilot within organisations. The latest edition, titled "App to the Future", is an interactive, time-travel adventure where players use Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI to solve puzzles, uncover clues, and rescue missing agents scattered throughout history-ultimately restoring the timeline to complete their mission. Developed by WM Reply and Valorem Reply, the experience is available at the Reply offices in Seattle, Milan, and London.

"Achieving Prioritised Tier Partner status demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering AI-powered solutions. We are honoured to be among the first partners to attain this level of recognition from Microsoft and look forward to continuing to provide cutting-edge Copilot solutions to our clients," commentedFilippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply

With this recognition, Reply and its Microsoft-focused companies WM Reply and Valorem Reply further strengthen their role as a key partner for Microsoft, supporting the adoption of artificial intelligence in a concrete and responsible way, through technologies and solutions designed to deliver immediate value for their clients.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting major industrial groups operating in telecom, media, industry, services, banking, insurance, and public administration sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. www.reply.com

