

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported Tuesday lower profit in its first quarter, despite growth in revenues. Looking ahead, the company projects higher profit and revenues in fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.



For the first quarter, net income attributable to owners of the parent was 145.31 billion Japanese yen, down 10.6 percent from prior year's 162.51 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 2.97 yen, compared to 3.38 yen a year ago.



Operating income dropped 4.3 percent to 290.73 billion yen from 303.93 billion yenA YEAR AGO.



Revenues, however, grew 8% to 1.66 trillion yen from last year's 1.54 trillion yen.



For fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects attributable net income of 540 billion yen or 11.22 yen per share, a growth of 2.6 percent from last year, operating income of 1 trillion yen, up 1.1% year-over-year, and revenues of 6.70 trillion yen, a growth of 2.4 percent from last year.



In Tokyo, SoftBank shares closed Tuesday's trading at 11,890.00 yen, up 2.7 percent.



