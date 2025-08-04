Bit Origin Ltd: Bit Origin Announces Completion of Share Capital Reduction

SINGAPORE, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) ("Bit Origin" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed a reduction of its issued share capital, following the approval by its shareholders and subsequent confirmation by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

On June 5, 2025, the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands issued an order confirming the Company's special resolution passed at its annual general meeting held on March 14, 2025, to reduce the par value of each issued and authorised share of the Company from US$0.30 to US$0.000001 (the "Share Capital Reduction").

Following the Share Capital Reduction, the authorised share capital of the Company is US$500, divided into 500,000,000 ordinary shares of par value US$0.000001 each, comprising 475,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and 25,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares. All issued shares remain fully paid up. The Share Capital Reduction was registered by the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies on July 25, 2025.

Mr. Jinghai Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bit Origin, commented, "The successful completion of the share capital reduction provides us with increased flexibility in executing future corporate actions, including potential capital raises and strategic transactions. This is another step forward as we continue to pursue long-term value for our shareholders."

