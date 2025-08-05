Anzeige
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Alstom S.A.: Alstom to convert Singapore East West Line stations to the Urbalis signalling system for the Thomson-East Coast Line extension (TELe)

  • The Land Transport Authority of Singapore has awarded the contract to Alstom for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the Urbalis CBTC system to enable fully automated, high-capacity operation.
  • The contract scope covers converting Tanah Merah, Expo, and Changi Airport stations to the TEL system, and equipping the line's extension to the future Changi Airport Terminal 5.
  • TELe, the Thomson-East Coast Line extension to Changi Airport will provide a direct, high-speed connection to central city areas and residential zones, cutting travel times for both commuters and international travellers.

5 August 2025 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been awarded a contract by the Land Transport Authority of Singapore to deliver a high-capacity driverless signalling system for the stations of the East West Line which will connect to the Thomson-East Coast Line extension (TELe). The contract, worth a couple of hundred million euros covers the conversion of Tanah Merah, Expo, and Changi Airport stations to TEL, and the equipment of the line extension to the future Changi Airport Terminal 5 station. This extension will directly connect the TEL to Changi Airport, improving passenger experience and journey efficiency, while advancing Singapore's Land Transport Master Plan 2040 (LTMP 2040) objective of seamless, end-to-end connectivity.

As the signalling consortium leader, Alstom will provide its Urbalis CBTC system, the same platform already in successful operation on TEL, while its consortium partner, ST Engineering Urban Solutions Ltd. will provide the Data Communication System (DCS) and Platform Screen Doors (PSD).

The TEL extension to Changi Airport will provide a direct, high-speed connection to central city areas and residential zones, cutting travel times for both commuters and international travellers. This development represents a key milestone under the LTMP 2040 plan to deliver greater connectivity, resilience, and inclusivity in Singapore's land transport system.

Upon completion, the 57 km TEL will run from Tanah Merah through major locations like Gardens by the Bay, Maxwell, Orchard, and up to Woodlands North, with a transfer option to the Johor Bahru - Singapore Rapid Transit System Link. The TEL is expected to reduce travel time between Changi Airport and Marina Bay from 55 minutes to approximately 45 minutes. Additionally, journeys between Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay will be shortened to 40 minutes via the TEL, compared to the current 60-minute duration.

Yann Maixandeau, Managing Director, Singapore & Malaysia, Alstom said, "Alstom is proud to have supported Singapore's rail development for over two decades, delivering cutting-edge rolling stock and signalling systems that have shaped the nation's urban mobility. This latest award reflects our leadership in advanced, driverless train control systems. We are honoured to contribute to the LTMP 2040 vision by enabling seamless, efficient and sustainable journeys between city and Changi Airport through TEL's extension."

This latest contract strengthens Alstom's long standing presence in Singapore and builds on its successful delivery of the most recent signalling system in Singapore, TEL Stage 4, that commenced service in June 2024.

As a leader in the communications-based train control (CBTC) segment, Alstom's comprehensive CBTC portfolio supports both conventional and intelligent solutions. It can be adapted to all levels of complexity-whether greenfield or brownfield projects-across all grades of automation.

With over 30 years of expertise in CBTC, Alstom's Urbalis signalling system is deployed on 190 metro lines, including 67 fully driverless lines in 32 countries, safely transporting millions of passengers every day. In addition to enabling higher operational efficiency and flexibility, Urbalis systems can reduce energy consumption by up to 30% through intelligent, energy-saving strategies.

ALSTOM, Urbalis are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

About Alstom
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.
ContactsPress:
Singapore:
Umesh NAIR - Tel.: +65-8871-1777
umesh.nair@alstomgroup.com

HQ
Stéphane SAVIGNARD - Tel.: +33 763004876
stephane.savignard@alstomgroup.com

Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tél: +33 (0) 6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com



Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tél: +44 (0) 75 88 02 27 44
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com



Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tél: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com



Jalal DAHMANE - Tél: +33 (0) 6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

