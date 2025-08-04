Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLHY | ISIN: US15202L1070 | Ticker-Symbol: WXC1
Frankfurt
05.08.25 | 08:05
46,400 Euro
-0,43 % -0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTERSPACE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTERSPACE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,40048,00011:19
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 22:30 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial & Operating Results and Updates 2025 Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The tables below show Net Loss, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per diluted share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy, Lease Rate Growth, and Resident Retention for each of the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024 and the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

Per Common Share


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net loss - diluted


$ (0.87)


$ (0.19)


$ (1.09)


$ (0.56)

FFO - diluted(1)


$ 1.24


$ 1.23


$ 2.42


$ 2.39

Core FFO - diluted(1)


$ 1.28


$ 1.27


$ 2.50


$ 2.49



Year-Over-Year

Comparison


Sequential

Comparison

Same-Store Results (2)


Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024


Q2 2025 vs. Q1 2025

Revenues


2.7 %


1.1 %

Expenses


2.4 %


(1.3) %

Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1)


2.9 %


2.6 %



Three months ended


Six months ended

Same-Store Results (2)


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

Weighted Average Occupancy


96.1 %


95.9 %


95.5 %


96.0 %


95.1 %

New Lease Rate Growth


2.1 %


(1.2) %


3.2 %


0.6 %


1.9 %

Renewal Lease Rate Growth


2.6 %


3.4 %


3.5 %


2.8 %


3.5 %

Blended Lease Rate Growth (3)


2.4 %


0.6 %


3.4 %


1.8 %


2.7 %

Retention Rate


60.2 %


49.2 %


59.1 %


56.8 %


58.5 %

(1)

NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

(2)

Same-store results are updated for annual composition change including acquisition, disposition, changes in held for sale classification, and repositioning activity. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in Supplemental and Financial Operating Data within.

(3)

Blended lease rate growth is weighted by lease count.

Overview of the Second Quarter

  • Acquired Sugarmont, the Company's first apartment community in Salt Lake City, Utah, consisting of 341 homes for an aggregate purchase price of $149.0 million;
  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased by $3.5 million or 5.4% to $68.5 million, compared to $65.0 million for the second quarter of 2024;
  • Same-store revenues increased by 2.7% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, driving a 2.9% increase in same-store NOI compared to the same period of the prior year;
  • Net loss was $0.87 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net loss of $0.19 per diluted share for the same period of the prior year; and
  • Core FFO per diluted share increased 0.8% to $1.28 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.27 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $206.3 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $194.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $12.4 million.

Updated 2025 Financial Outlook

Centerspace updated its 2025 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the updated outlook.


Previous Outlook for 2025

Updated Outlook for 2025


Low

High

Low

High

Net loss per Share - diluted

$(0.71)

$(0.45)

$2.50

$2.76

Same-Store Revenue

1.50 %

3.50 %

2.00 %

3.00 %

Same-Store Expenses

2.00 %

4.00 %

1.00 %

2.50 %

Same-Store NOI

1.25 %

3.25 %

2.50 %

3.50 %

FFO per Share - diluted

$4.73

$4.97

$4.70

$4.83

Core FFO per Share - diluted

$4.86

$5.10

$4.88

$5.00

Additional assumptions:

  • Same-store recurring capital expenditures of $1,150 per home to $1,200 per home
  • Value-add expenditures of $16.0 million to $18.0 million
  • Proceeds from dispositions of $210.0 million to $230.0 million

Note: FFO, Core FFO. and NOI are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to "2025 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data within.

Subsequent Events

On July 29, 2025, Centerspace closed on the acquisition of Railway Flats a 420 home apartment community located in Loveland, CO, for $132.2 million which includes the assumption of $76.5 million mortgage debt.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until August 12, 2025

USA Toll Free

1-833-470-1428


USA Toll Free

1-866-813-9403

International

1-404-975-4839


International

1-929-458-6194

Canada Toll Free

1-833-950-0062




Access Code

547256


Access Code

134183

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 952-401-6600. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2025, Centerspace owned 72 apartment communities consisting of 13,353 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the sixth consecutive year in 2025 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
 Josh Klaetsch
Phone: 952-401-6600
Email: [email protected]

Marketing & Media
 Kelly Weber
Phone: 952-401-6600
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Centerspace

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.