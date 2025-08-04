MSA Safety Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Achieved quarterly net sales of $474 million, a 3% GAAP increase and flat organic (a) year-over-year

year-over-year Generated GAAP operating income of $86 million, or 18.1% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $101 million, or 21.4% of sales

Recorded GAAP net income of $63 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $76 million, or $1.93 per diluted share

Acquired M&C TechGroup, a leading manufacturer of gas analysis and process safety technologies, in a transaction valued at $188 million, net of cash acquired

Repurchased $30 million of common stock, invested $29 million for capital expenditures, including a strategic footprint investment, and paid $21 million of dividends

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

"Our second quarter financial performance demonstrates our team's commitment to our Accelerate strategy and creating long-term value for our stakeholders," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and CEO. "Although we had a difficult comparison within our broader portfolio, leveraging the MSA Business System enabled strong backlog conversion of key customer orders, and we are energized by the momentum in our growth accelerator product categories of detection and fall protection. Lastly, we deployed capital for the acquisition of M&C TechGroup to expand our addressable market in detection, further diversify our end markets, and create a synergistic platform for growth in the gas analysis and process safety markets."

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2025

2024

% Change (a)

2025

2024

% Change (a) Net Sales $ 474.1

$ 462.5

3 %

$ 895.5

$ 875.8

2 % GAAP





















Operating income 85.9

99.9

(14) %

163.6

180.1

(9) % % of Net sales 18.1 %

21.6 %

(350) bps

18.3 %

20.6 %

(230) bps Net income 62.8

72.2

(13) %

122.4

130.4

(6) % Diluted EPS 1.59

1.83

(13) %

3.10

3.30

(6) % Non-GAAP





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 116.5

$ 121.9

(4) %

$ 218.0

$ 223.2

(2) % % of Net sales 24.6 %

26.4 %

(180) bps

24.3 %

25.5 %

(120) bps Adjusted operating income 101.4

108.2

(6) %

188.9

196.2

(4) % % of Net sales 21.4 %

23.4 %

(200) bps

21.1 %

22.4 %

(130) bps Adjusted earnings 75.9

79.7

(5) %

142.4

143.2

(1) % Adjusted diluted EPS 1.93

2.01

(4) %

3.61

3.62

- % Free cash flow 37.9

39.0

(3) %

88.9

78.6

13 % Free cash flow conversion 60 %

54 %





73 %

60 %



Americas Segment





















Net sales $ 320.1

$ 314.7

2 %

$ 613.3

$ 610.2

- % GAAP operating income 91.3

96.2

(5) %

167.8

180.3

(7) % % of Net sales 28.5 %

30.6 %

(210) bps

27.4 %

29.6 %

(220) bps Adjusted operating income 93.3

98.5

(5) %

172.0

184.7

(7) % % of Net sales 29.1 %

31.3 %

(220) bps

28.0 %

30.3 %

(230) bps International Segment





















Net sales $ 154.0

$ 147.8

4 %

$ 282.2

$ 265.5

6 % GAAP operating income 12.2

22.8

(46) %

29.5

33.9

(13) % % of Net sales 8.0 %

15.4 %

(740) bps

10.5 %

12.8 %

(230) bps Adjusted operating income 20.2

24.3

(17) %

38.9

37.8

3 % % of Net sales 13.1 %

16.4 %

(330) bps

13.8 %

14.2 %

(40) bps



"Our balance sheet remains strong, enabling us to invest in growth and return cash to shareholders through our disciplined capital allocation strategy," stated Elyse Brody, Interim CFO of MSA Safety. "Highlights this quarter include the acquisition of M&C TechGroup, our 55th consecutive annual dividend increase, share repurchases, and a strategic footprint investment in Cranberry Township, Pa., to expand manufacturing and engineering capabilities at our detection Center of Excellence. We reaffirm our low-single-digit organic sales growth outlook for 2025 while actively preparing for a wide range of macro scenarios, including tariffs, industrial demand, and the timing of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) approval for our next-generation self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA)," Brody added.

2025 Net Sales Outlook

The company maintained its low-single-digit full-year organic sales growth outlook for 2025, while acknowledging ongoing risk due to macroeconomic factors and the timing of the NFPA standard approval process.

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2025 results and outlook. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net sales $ 474,116

$ 462,463

$ 895,456

$ 875,765 Cost of products sold 253,406

239,434

481,351

457,205 Gross profit 220,710

223,029

414,105

418,560















Selling, general and administrative 112,078

105,075

206,042

199,226 Research and development 16,996

17,070

32,665

32,988 Restructuring charges 488

1,543

2,412

4,560 Currency exchange losses (gains), net 5,286

(603)

9,363

1,730 Operating income 85,862

99,944

163,623

180,056















Interest expense 8,116

9,664

14,951

20,403 Other income, net (5,000)

(4,148)

(12,022)

(10,382) Total other expense, net 3,116

5,516

2,929

10,021















Income before income taxes 82,746

94,428

160,694

170,035 Provision for income taxes 19,973

22,194

38,316

39,662 Net income $ 62,773

$ 72,234

$ 122,378

$ 130,373















Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:













Basic $ 1.60

$ 1.83

$ 3.11

$ 3.31 Diluted $ 1.59

$ 1.83

$ 3.10

$ 3.30















Basic shares outstanding 39,258

39,389

39,296

39,375 Diluted shares outstanding 39,359

39,541

39,430

39,549

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,988

$ 164,560 Trade receivables, net 333,754

279,213 Inventories 343,883

296,796 Other current assets 62,836

62,461 Total current assets 887,461

803,030







Property, plant and equipment, net 279,419

211,865 Prepaid pension cost 234,355

224,638 Goodwill 733,245

620,895 Intangible assets, net 310,934

246,437 Other noncurrent assets 104,797

98,919 Total assets $ 2,550,211

$ 2,205,784







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 8,383

$ 26,391 Accounts payable 126,421

108,163 Other current liabilities 150,660

153,539 Total current liabilities 285,464

288,093







Long-term debt, net 670,965

481,622 Pensions and other employee benefits 152,344

134,251 Deferred tax liabilities 132,696

107,691 Other noncurrent liabilities 56,100

50,808 Total shareholders' equity 1,252,642

1,143,319 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,550,211

$ 2,205,784

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net income $ 62,773

$ 72,234

$ 122,378

$ 130,373 Depreciation and amortization 18,099

16,047

34,350

31,605 Change in working capital and other operating (13,654)

(34,979)

(27,677)

(57,790) Cash flow from operating activities 67,218

53,302

129,051

104,188















Capital expenditures (29,334)

(14,341)

(40,118)

(25,560) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (187,774)

-

(187,774)

- Property disposals and other investing 1

74

19

74 Cash flow used in investing activities (217,107)

(14,267)

(227,873)

(25,486)















Change in debt 172,686

(8,250)

165,220

(13,260) Cash dividends paid (20,848)

(20,099)

(40,881)

(38,589) Company stock purchases under repurchase program (29,998)

(10,000)

(39,994)

(10,000) Other financing (2,249)

(284)

(10,366)

(5,869) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 119,591

(38,633)

73,979

(67,718)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,949

(1,881)

7,692

(10,557)















(Decrease)/Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (23,349)

$ (1,479)

$ (17,151)

$ 427

MSA Safety Incorporated Sales by Product Group (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 193,835

41 %

$ 127,174

40 %

$ 66,661

43 % Fire Service(b)

163,306

34 %

110,815

35 %

52,491

34 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

116,975

25 %

82,150

25 %

34,825

23 % Total

$ 474,116

100 %

$ 320,139

100 %

$ 153,977

100 %

























Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 170,848

37 %

$ 111,405

35 %

$ 59,443

40 % Fire Service(b)

172,269

37 %

118,487

38 %

53,782

37 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

119,346

26 %

84,819

27 %

34,527

23 % Total

$ 462,463

100 %

$ 314,711

100 %

$ 147,752

100 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 354,906

40 %

$ 237,065

39 %

$ 117,841

42 % Fire Service(b)

313,922

35 %

216,722

35 %

97,200

34 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

226,628

25 %

159,512

26 %

67,116

24 % Total

$ 895,456

100 %

$ 613,299

100 %

$ 282,157

100 %

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

310,064

35 %

207,700

34 %

102,364

38 % Fire Service(b)

335,962

39 %

240,738

39 %

95,224

36 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

229,739

26 %

161,811

27 %

67,928

26 % Total

$ 875,765

100 %

$ 610,249

100 %

$ 265,516

100 %



(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection. Detection includes sales from M&C TechGroup Germany GmbH and its affiliated companies ("M&C"), acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International). (b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Organic sales change (Unaudited)

Consolidated

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 13 % (5) % (2) %

3 % Currency translation effects - % (1) % 1 %

(1) % Less: Acquisitions (7) % - % - %

(2) % Organic sales change 6 % (6) % (1) %

- %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 14 % (7) % (1) %

2 % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % - % 2 %

1 % Less: Acquisitions (4) % - % - %

(1) % Organic sales change 11 % (7) % 1 %

2 %



Americas Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 14 % (6) % (3) %

2 % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % - % 2 %

1 % Less: Acquisitions (3) % - % - %

(1) % Organic sales change 12 % (6) % (1) %

2 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 14 % (10) % (1) %

1 % Plus: Currency translation effects 1 % - % 3 %

1 % Less: Acquisitions (1) % - % - %

(1) % Organic sales change 14 % (10) % 2 %

1 %



International Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 12 % (2) % 1 %

4 % Plus: Currency translation effects (4) % (4) % (3) %

(3) % Less: Acquisitions (11) % - % - %

(5) % Organic sales change (3) % (6) % (2) %

(4) %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 15 % 2 % (1) %

6 % Plus: Currency translation effects (1) % (1) % (1) %

(1) % Less: Acquisitions (7) % - % - %

(2) % Organic sales change 7 % 1 % (2) %

3 %



(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from M&C, acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International). (b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures can have a material impact on sales change trends. Organic sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, acquisitions and divestitures. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider sales change determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted operating income (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,513

$ 121,931

$ 217,979

$ 223,185 Less:













Depreciation and amortization 15,079

13,741

29,043

26,985 Adjusted operating income 101,434

108,190

188,936

196,200 Less:













Restructuring charges 488

1,543

2,412

4,560 Currency exchange losses (gains), net 5,286

(603)

9,363

1,730 Acquisition-related amortization 3,153

2,306

5,439

4,620 Net cost for product related legal matter -

5,000

-

5,000 Transaction costs (a) 6,645

-

8,099

234 GAAP operating income 85,862

99,944

163,623

180,056 Less:













Interest expense 8,116

9,664

14,951

20,403 Other income, net (5,000)

(4,148)

(12,022)

(10,382) Income before income taxes 82,746

94,428

160,694

170,035 Provision for income taxes 19,973

22,194

38,316

39,662 Net income $ 62,773

$ 72,234

$ 122,378

$ 130,373



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and operating ratios derived from non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, acquisition-related amortization, net cost for product related legal matter and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales to external customers. These metrics are consistent with how management evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income and net income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change























Net income $ 62,773

$ 72,234

(13) %

$ 122,378

$ 130,373

(6) %























Currency exchange losses (gains), net 5,286

(603)





9,363

1,730



Restructuring charges 488

1,543





2,412

4,560



Transaction costs (a) 6,645

-





8,099

234



Acquisition-related amortization 3,153

2,306





5,439

4,620



Asset related losses 884

701





892

752



Pension settlement 721

1,308





721

1,308



Net cost for product related legal matter -

5,000





-

5,000



Income tax expense on adjustments (4,021)

(2,827)





(6,937)

(5,417)



Adjusted earnings $ 75,929

$ 79,662

(5) %

$ 142,367

$ 143,160

(1) %























Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.93

$ 2.01

(4) %

$ 3.61

$ 3.62

0 %























Diluted shares outstanding 39,359

39,541





39,430

39,549







(a)Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Operating income

$ 372,744 Depreciation and amortization

57,217 Restructuring charges

4,249 Currency exchange losses, net

11,271 Acquisition-related amortization

9,994 Transaction costs (a)

8,751 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 464,226





Total end-of-period debt

679,348





Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.5





Total end-of-period debt

$ 679,348 Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

146,988 Net debt

$ 532,360





Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.1



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales change, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

