WKN: A1XFCC | ISIN: US5534981064 | Ticker-Symbol: M07
Frankfurt
05.08.25 | 08:05
152,00 Euro
+2,01 % +3,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MSA SAFETY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MSA SAFETY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
152,00156,0011:18
152,00156,0009:48
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 22:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MSA Safety Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Achieved quarterly net sales of $474 million, a 3% GAAP increase and flat organic(a) year-over-year
  • Generated GAAP operating income of $86 million, or 18.1% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $101 million, or 21.4% of sales
  • Recorded GAAP net income of $63 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $76 million, or $1.93 per diluted share
  • Acquired M&C TechGroup, a leading manufacturer of gas analysis and process safety technologies, in a transaction valued at $188 million, net of cash acquired
  • Repurchased $30 million of common stock, invested $29 million for capital expenditures, including a strategic footprint investment, and paid $21 million of dividends

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

"Our second quarter financial performance demonstrates our team's commitment to our Accelerate strategy and creating long-term value for our stakeholders," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and CEO. "Although we had a difficult comparison within our broader portfolio, leveraging the MSA Business System enabled strong backlog conversion of key customer orders, and we are energized by the momentum in our growth accelerator product categories of detection and fall protection. Lastly, we deployed capital for the acquisition of M&C TechGroup to expand our addressable market in detection, further diversify our end markets, and create a synergistic platform for growth in the gas analysis and process safety markets."

(a) Definition of organic sales change provided on the bottom of page nine.

Financial Highlights


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions, except per share data and percentages)

2025


2024


% Change (a)


2025


2024


% Change (a)

Net Sales

$ 474.1


$ 462.5


3 %


$ 895.5


$ 875.8


2 %

GAAP












Operating income

85.9


99.9


(14) %


163.6


180.1


(9) %

% of Net sales

18.1 %


21.6 %


(350) bps


18.3 %


20.6 %


(230) bps

Net income

62.8


72.2


(13) %


122.4


130.4


(6) %

Diluted EPS

1.59


1.83


(13) %


3.10


3.30


(6) %

Non-GAAP












Adjusted EBITDA

$ 116.5


$ 121.9


(4) %


$ 218.0


$ 223.2


(2) %

% of Net sales

24.6 %


26.4 %


(180) bps


24.3 %


25.5 %


(120) bps

Adjusted operating income

101.4


108.2


(6) %


188.9


196.2


(4) %

% of Net sales

21.4 %


23.4 %


(200) bps


21.1 %


22.4 %


(130) bps

Adjusted earnings

75.9


79.7


(5) %


142.4


143.2


(1) %

Adjusted diluted EPS

1.93


2.01


(4) %


3.61


3.62


- %

Free cash flow

37.9


39.0


(3) %


88.9


78.6


13 %

Free cash flow conversion

60 %


54 %




73 %


60 %



Americas Segment












Net sales

$ 320.1


$ 314.7


2 %


$ 613.3


$ 610.2


- %

GAAP operating income

91.3


96.2


(5) %


167.8


180.3


(7) %

% of Net sales

28.5 %


30.6 %


(210) bps


27.4 %


29.6 %


(220) bps

Adjusted operating income

93.3


98.5


(5) %


172.0


184.7


(7) %

% of Net sales

29.1 %


31.3 %


(220) bps


28.0 %


30.3 %


(230) bps

International Segment












Net sales

$ 154.0


$ 147.8


4 %


$ 282.2


$ 265.5


6 %

GAAP operating income

12.2


22.8


(46) %


29.5


33.9


(13) %

% of Net sales

8.0 %


15.4 %


(740) bps


10.5 %


12.8 %


(230) bps

Adjusted operating income

20.2


24.3


(17) %


38.9


37.8


3 %

% of Net sales

13.1 %


16.4 %


(330) bps


13.8 %


14.2 %


(40) bps


(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

"Our balance sheet remains strong, enabling us to invest in growth and return cash to shareholders through our disciplined capital allocation strategy," stated Elyse Brody, Interim CFO of MSA Safety. "Highlights this quarter include the acquisition of M&C TechGroup, our 55th consecutive annual dividend increase, share repurchases, and a strategic footprint investment in Cranberry Township, Pa., to expand manufacturing and engineering capabilities at our detection Center of Excellence. We reaffirm our low-single-digit organic sales growth outlook for 2025 while actively preparing for a wide range of macro scenarios, including tariffs, industrial demand, and the timing of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) approval for our next-generation self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA)," Brody added.

2025 Net Sales Outlook

The company maintained its low-single-digit full-year organic sales growth outlook for 2025, while acknowledging ongoing risk due to macroeconomic factors and the timing of the NFPA standard approval process.

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2025 results and outlook. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Net sales

$ 474,116


$ 462,463


$ 895,456


$ 875,765

Cost of products sold

253,406


239,434


481,351


457,205

Gross profit

220,710


223,029


414,105


418,560









Selling, general and administrative

112,078


105,075


206,042


199,226

Research and development

16,996


17,070


32,665


32,988

Restructuring charges

488


1,543


2,412


4,560

Currency exchange losses (gains), net

5,286


(603)


9,363


1,730

Operating income

85,862


99,944


163,623


180,056









Interest expense

8,116


9,664


14,951


20,403

Other income, net

(5,000)


(4,148)


(12,022)


(10,382)

Total other expense, net

3,116


5,516


2,929


10,021









Income before income taxes

82,746


94,428


160,694


170,035

Provision for income taxes

19,973


22,194


38,316


39,662

Net income

$ 62,773


$ 72,234


$ 122,378


$ 130,373









Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:








Basic

$ 1.60


$ 1.83


$ 3.11


$ 3.31

Diluted

$ 1.59


$ 1.83


$ 3.10


$ 3.30









Basic shares outstanding

39,258


39,389


39,296


39,375

Diluted shares outstanding

39,359


39,541


39,430


39,549

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024





Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 146,988


$ 164,560

Trade receivables, net

333,754


279,213

Inventories

343,883


296,796

Other current assets

62,836


62,461

Total current assets

887,461


803,030





Property, plant and equipment, net

279,419


211,865

Prepaid pension cost

234,355


224,638

Goodwill

733,245


620,895

Intangible assets, net

310,934


246,437

Other noncurrent assets

104,797


98,919

Total assets

$ 2,550,211


$ 2,205,784





Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$ 8,383


$ 26,391

Accounts payable

126,421


108,163

Other current liabilities

150,660


153,539

Total current liabilities

285,464


288,093





Long-term debt, net

670,965


481,622

Pensions and other employee benefits

152,344


134,251

Deferred tax liabilities

132,696


107,691

Other noncurrent liabilities

56,100


50,808

Total shareholders' equity

1,252,642


1,143,319

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,550,211


$ 2,205,784

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Net income

$ 62,773


$ 72,234


$ 122,378


$ 130,373

Depreciation and amortization

18,099


16,047


34,350


31,605

Change in working capital and other operating

(13,654)


(34,979)


(27,677)


(57,790)

Cash flow from operating activities

67,218


53,302


129,051


104,188









Capital expenditures

(29,334)


(14,341)


(40,118)


(25,560)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(187,774)


-


(187,774)


-

Property disposals and other investing

1


74


19


74

Cash flow used in investing activities

(217,107)


(14,267)


(227,873)


(25,486)









Change in debt

172,686


(8,250)


165,220


(13,260)

Cash dividends paid

(20,848)


(20,099)


(40,881)


(38,589)

Company stock purchases under repurchase program

(29,998)


(10,000)


(39,994)


(10,000)

Other financing

(2,249)


(284)


(10,366)


(5,869)

Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

119,591


(38,633)


73,979


(67,718)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

6,949


(1,881)


7,692


(10,557)









(Decrease)/Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (23,349)


$ (1,479)


$ (17,151)


$ 427

MSA Safety Incorporated

Sales by Product Group (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


$ 193,835


41 %


$ 127,174


40 %


$ 66,661


43 %

Fire Service(b)


163,306


34 %


110,815


35 %


52,491


34 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


116,975


25 %


82,150


25 %


34,825


23 %

Total


$ 474,116


100 %


$ 320,139


100 %


$ 153,977


100 %














Three Months Ended June 30, 2024


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


$ 170,848


37 %


$ 111,405


35 %


$ 59,443


40 %

Fire Service(b)


172,269


37 %


118,487


38 %


53,782


37 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


119,346


26 %


84,819


27 %


34,527


23 %

Total


$ 462,463


100 %


$ 314,711


100 %


$ 147,752


100 %


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


$ 354,906


40 %


$ 237,065


39 %


$ 117,841


42 %

Fire Service(b)


313,922


35 %


216,722


35 %


97,200


34 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


226,628


25 %


159,512


26 %


67,116


24 %

Total


$ 895,456


100 %


$ 613,299


100 %


$ 282,157


100 %














Six Months Ended June 30, 2024


Consolidated


Americas


International



Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent


Dollars


Percent

Detection(a)


310,064


35 %


207,700


34 %


102,364


38 %

Fire Service(b)


335,962


39 %


240,738


39 %


95,224


36 %

Industrial PPE and Other(c)


229,739


26 %


161,811


27 %


67,928


26 %

Total


$ 875,765


100 %


$ 610,249


100 %


$ 265,516


100 %


(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection. Detection includes sales from M&C TechGroup Germany GmbH and its affiliated companies ("M&C"), acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).

(b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.

(c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic sales change (Unaudited)


Consolidated


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

13 %

(5) %

(2) %


3 %

Currency translation effects

- %

(1) %

1 %


(1) %

Less: Acquisitions

(7) %

- %

- %


(2) %

Organic sales change

6 %

(6) %

(1) %


- %




Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

14 %

(7) %

(1) %


2 %

Plus: Currency translation effects

1 %

- %

2 %


1 %

Less: Acquisitions

(4) %

- %

- %


(1) %

Organic sales change

11 %

(7) %

1 %


2 %



Americas Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

14 %

(6) %

(3) %


2 %

Plus: Currency translation effects

1 %

- %

2 %


1 %

Less: Acquisitions

(3) %

- %

- %


(1) %

Organic sales change

12 %

(6) %

(1) %


2 %




Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

14 %

(10) %

(1) %


1 %

Plus: Currency translation effects

1 %

- %

3 %


1 %

Less: Acquisitions

(1) %

- %

- %


(1) %

Organic sales change

14 %

(10) %

2 %


1 %



International Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

12 %

(2) %

1 %


4 %

Plus: Currency translation effects

(4) %

(4) %

(3) %


(3) %

Less: Acquisitions

(11) %

- %

- %


(5) %

Organic sales change

(3) %

(6) %

(2) %


(4) %




Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Detection(a)

Fire
Service(b)

Industrial PPE
and Other(c)


Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change

15 %

2 %

(1) %


6 %

Plus: Currency translation effects

(1) %

(1) %

(1) %


(1) %

Less: Acquisitions

(7) %

- %

- %


(2) %

Organic sales change

7 %

1 %

(2) %


3 %


(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from M&C, acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).

(b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.

(c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures can have a material impact on sales change trends. Organic sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, acquisitions and divestitures. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider sales change determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Adjusted EBITDA

$ 116,513


$ 121,931


$ 217,979


$ 223,185

Less:








Depreciation and amortization

15,079


13,741


29,043


26,985

Adjusted operating income

101,434


108,190


188,936


196,200

Less:








Restructuring charges

488


1,543


2,412


4,560

Currency exchange losses (gains), net

5,286


(603)


9,363


1,730

Acquisition-related amortization

3,153


2,306


5,439


4,620

Net cost for product related legal matter

-


5,000


-


5,000

Transaction costs (a)

6,645


-


8,099


234

GAAP operating income

85,862


99,944


163,623


180,056

Less:








Interest expense

8,116


9,664


14,951


20,403

Other income, net

(5,000)


(4,148)


(12,022)


(10,382)

Income before income taxes

82,746


94,428


160,694


170,035

Provision for income taxes

19,973


22,194


38,316


39,662

Net income

$ 62,773


$ 72,234


$ 122,378


$ 130,373


(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and operating ratios derived from non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, acquisition-related amortization, net cost for product related legal matter and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales to external customers. These metrics are consistent with how management evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income and net income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



Three Months Ended
June 30,




Six Months Ended
June 30,




2025


2024


%

Change


2025


2024


%

Change













Net income

$ 62,773


$ 72,234


(13) %


$ 122,378


$ 130,373


(6) %













Currency exchange losses (gains), net

5,286


(603)




9,363


1,730



Restructuring charges

488


1,543




2,412


4,560



Transaction costs (a)

6,645


-




8,099


234



Acquisition-related amortization

3,153


2,306




5,439


4,620



Asset related losses

884


701




892


752



Pension settlement

721


1,308




721


1,308



Net cost for product related legal matter

-


5,000




-


5,000



Income tax expense on adjustments

(4,021)


(2,827)




(6,937)


(5,417)



Adjusted earnings

$ 75,929


$ 79,662


(5) %


$ 142,367


$ 143,160


(1) %













Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.93


$ 2.01


(4) %


$ 3.61


$ 3.62


0 %













Diluted shares outstanding

39,359


39,541




39,430


39,549




(a)Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2025

Operating income


$ 372,744

Depreciation and amortization


57,217

Restructuring charges


4,249

Currency exchange losses, net


11,271

Acquisition-related amortization


9,994

Transaction costs (a)


8,751

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 464,226




Total end-of-period debt


679,348




Debt to adjusted EBITDA


1.5




Total end-of-period debt


$ 679,348

Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents


146,988

Net debt


$ 532,360




Net debt to adjusted EBITDA


1.1


(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales change, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

SOURCE MSA Safety

© 2025 PR Newswire
