Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913368 | ISIN: US81211K1007 | Ticker-Symbol: SDA
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 13:06
24,800 Euro
-1,59 % -0,400
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEALED AIR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00025,40011:19
25,00025,40010:00
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 22:36 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sealed Air Names Kristen Actis-Grande Chief Financial Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) today announced Kristen Actis-Grande will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 25, 2025.

"After a thorough search, we are excited to have Kristen join the Sealed Air leadership team and accelerate our ongoing transformation," said Sealed Air President & CEO Dustin Semach. "She is a highly accomplished finance executive with a proven track record of creating shareholder value for global industrial companies with complex portfolios. I look forward to Kristen quickly integrating into our team and accelerating progress across our two market-focused segments, Food and Protective."

Actis-Grande joins Sealed Air following a five-year tenure as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM). Prior to joining MSC, she spent 17 years with Ingersoll Rand, serving in multiple finance leadership roles with increasing scope and complexity. She received a bachelor's degree in finance from Lehigh University and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

Actis-Grande succeeds Veronika "Roni" Johnson, who served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since February 14, 2025. Johnson will support the transition and continue in her role as Chief Accounting Officer.

"I want to thank Roni for leading our Finance team during an important period in Sealed Air's transformation journey," Semach said. "Roni has been a trusted business partner since I joined the company and has continued to advance our financial strategy during the interim period. We look forward to Roni and our experienced Finance team working under Kristen's leadership to deliver shareholder value."

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. Sealed Air designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, LIQUIBOX® brand liquids systems, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. In 2024, Sealed Air generated $5.4 billion in sales and has approximately 16,400 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories.

www.sealedair.com

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Company Contacts

Investors
 Mark Stone
[email protected]
919.673.3218

Louise Lagache
[email protected]

Media
 Andi Cole
[email protected]

SOURCE Sealed Air

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.