Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040
05.08.2025
Flex Ltd. Delivers Advanced Power Management for Next-Generation NVIDIA AI Infrastructure

News summary

  • At OCP APAC, Flex introduces new power shelf for the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform that features 72 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs
  • In collaboration with NVIDIA, Flex is paving the way for 800 VDC data center power infrastructure to enable megawatt-scale racks
  • Flex's comprehensive portfolio of advanced manufacturing, power and cooling products, and services is accelerating data center deployment worldwide

TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCP APAC -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced a new power shelf system to fast-track 800 VDC power architectures and support the growing demands of AI infrastructure and AI factories. The Flex power shelf system provides industry-leading efficiency for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems while preparing for the transition to 800 VDC data center power infrastructure to support the deployment of 1 megawatt IT racks.

"As AI workloads push rack power systems to new levels, Flex is at the forefront of enabling data center operators to overcome increasing power, heat, and scale challenges," said Chris Butler, president, Critical and Embedded Power at Flex. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA enables hyperscale and colocation customers to deploy next-generation AI infrastructure with greater speed and efficiency as they scale toward 1 MW racks and 800 VDC data center power infrastructure."

Power shelf system for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72: industry-leading efficiency for AI-driven infrastructure
Introduced at OCP APAC, the Flex power shelf system is a high-density DC power distribution solution delivering up to 33 kW per shelf in a compact, industry-standard footprint. Featuring six power supply units in a 3+3 redundant configuration and an advanced power shelf controller, it achieves peak efficiency of 97.5 percent at half-load. This reduces power conversion losses by more than 60 percent compared to conventional systems, lowering heat output, cooling demands, and energy costs. Fully compatible with the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform that features 72 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, the system supports high-performance GPU- and CPU-based workloads for AI factories.

Preparing the industry for 800 VDC data center power infrastructure
Flex's new power shelf delivers high-efficiency power tailored for the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale platform - providing a robust foundation today while paving the way for 800 VDC data center power infrastructure. Flex plans full-scale production of 800 VDC power components to coincide with the release of NVIDIA Kyber rack-scale systems, ensuring seamless scalability for increasingly demanding AI models.

Scalable data center manufacturing capabilities, products, and services
The power shelf system for the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 joins Flex's robust portfolio of grid-to-chip power products. Flex provides advanced manufacturing capabilities, innovative power and cooling products, and end-to-end lifecycle services that solve data center power, heat, and scale challenges in the AI era. Accelerate data center deployment worldwide with Flex.

About Flex
 Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Flex Contacts
Media & Press
 Christie Haber
Director, Commercial Marketing
(602) 245-1057
[email protected]

Investors & Analysts
 Michelle Simmons
Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations and Public Relations
(669) 242-6332
[email protected]

SOURCE Flex

© 2025 PR Newswire
