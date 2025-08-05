

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kikkoman Corporation (KIKOY), a Japanese food maker, on Tuesday registered a decline in net earnings, reflecting decreased revenue.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted a net profit of JPY 15.293 billion, or JPY 16.24 per basic share, less than JPY 18.046 billion, or JPY 18.97 per basic share, in the same period last year.



Operating income was JPY 19.091 billion, compared with JPY 21.474 billion a year ago. Business profit moved down to JPY 19.532 billion from the prior year's JPY 21.908 billion.



Revenue was JPY 175.660 billion, down from JPY 178.218 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Kikkoman has confirmed its guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company still anticipates a net profit of JPY 59.600 billion, down 3.4% from last year. Basic income per share is still projected to be at JPY 63.36.



Kikkoman still expects revenue of JPY 744.500 billion, up 5% from the previous year.



For the full year, the company aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 25 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 25 per share.



