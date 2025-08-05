

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to a 5-day high of 169.82 against the euro, nearly a 2-week high of 146.62 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 1-month high of 181.60 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 170.05, 146.80 and 181.87, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen edged up to 195.04 from Monday's closing value of 195.21.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged up to 94.98 and 86.87 from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.04 and 86.85, respectively.



The yen climbed to nearly a 1-month high of 106.53 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 106.61.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 168.00 against the euro, 145.00 against the greenback, 179.00 against the franc, 193.00 against the pound, 93.00 against the aussie, 85.00 against the kiwi and 105.00 against the loonie.



