Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce hand-held scintillometer results at Tetra Zone, where the widest intervals of radioactivity to date on the Patterson Lake North Project have been intersected with PLN25-217, which intersected a total of 67.0m composite radioactivity between 299.5m and 414.5m, including 49.0m of continuous radioactivity between 347.5m and 396.5m. Additionally, PLN25-212, approximately 23m up-dip of PLN25-217 and 31m along strike from the discovery hole PLN25-205, intersected the second widest interval to date with 39.5m composite radioactivity between 330.0m and 409.5m, including 27.5m of continuous radioactivity between 360.5m and 396.5m.

2025 Handheld Spectrometer Highlights:

Tetra Zone

PLN25-217 (line 11280S):

0.5m interval with radioactivity between 299.5m and 300.0m, and

0.5m interval with radioactivity between 315.5m and 316.0m, and

7.5m interval with radioactivity between 336.5m and 344.0m, and

PLN25-212 (line 11310S):

2.5m interval with radioactivity between 330.0m and 332.5m, and

0.5m interval with radioactivity between 354.0m and 354.5m, and

27.5m interval with radioactivity between 360.5m and 388.0m, and

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"The substantial radioactive widths intersected in these drill holes were truly unexpected and highlight the significant potential we see at the Tetra Zone. Despite challenging drilling conditions and the non-traditional style of mineralization, each hole provides valuable insights into deposit model generation and drill plan adaptations. Notably, PLN25-217 confirms a theorized strike direction deviating from the current conductor model, and we will continue to explore this trend. To improve our conductor modeling around the Tetra Zone area, we are planning a ground geophysical program based on a tighter grid to support larger step-outs along the Tetra Zone, which stands to reduce the number of drill holes required for targeting. Additionally, we cored two drill holes at the JR Zone using casings set last winter with PLN25-215 and -216, which tested for crosscutting structures; those assays will be included in our maiden resource estimate, expected in Q4. We are very excited and look forward to further uncovering this unique system hosting the Tetra Zone."





Map 1. Broach Lake - Tetra Zone Scintillometer Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/261242_985f0bcef4782a44_002full.jpg





Map 2. Patterson Lake North - JR Zone Scintillometer Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/261242_985f0bcef4782a44_003full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results

On Mineralized Drillcore

(>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth

(m) Total

Drillhole

Depth

(m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Max

CPS PLN25-211 11340S 589409 6397962 584 46 -75 160.50 161.00 0.50 320 160.9 548 PLN25-212 11310S 589368 6397970 584 40 -72 330.00 330.50 0.50 360 164.2 458













330.50 331.00 0.50 440

















331.00 332.00 1.00 <300

















332.00 332.50 0.50 310

















346.50 347.00 0.50 330

















354.00 354.50 0.50 380

















360.50 361.00 0.50 410

















361.00 362.00 1.00 <300

















362.00 362.50 0.50 310

















362.50 363.00 0.50 510

















363.00 363.50 0.50 470

















363.50 364.00 0.50 510

















364.00 364.50 0.50 820

















364.50 365.00 0.50 420

















365.00 365.50 0.50 310

















365.50 366.00 0.50 410

















366.00 366.50 0.50 510

















366.50 367.00 0.50 910

















367.00 367.50 0.50 1100

















367.50 368.00 0.50 1500

















368.00 368.50 0.50 900

















368.50 369.00 0.50 990

















369.00 369.50 0.50 2500

















369.50 370.00 0.50 3100

















370.00 370.50 0.50 1400

















370.50 371.00 0.50 560

















371.00 371.50 0.50 1000

















371.50 372.00 0.50 480

















372.00 372.50 0.50 470

















372.50 373.00 0.50 420

















373.00 373.50 0.50 1100

















373.50 374.00 0.50 680

















374.00 374.50 0.50 3100

















374.50 375.00 0.50 1700

















375.00 375.50 0.50 930

















375.50 376.00 0.50 370

















376.00 376.50 0.50 330

















376.50 377.00 0.50 320

















377.00 377.50 0.50 390

















377.50 378.00 0.50 460

















378.00 378.50 0.50 2000

















378.50 379.00 0.50 3000

















379.00 379.50 0.50 3300

















379.50 380.00 0.50 2500

















380.00 380.50 0.50 700

















380.50 381.00 0.50 960

















381.00 381.50 0.50 3100

















381.50 382.00 0.50 390

















382.00 382.50 0.50 700

















382.50 384.00 1.50 <300

















384.00 384.50 0.50 310

















384.50 385.00 0.50 670

















385.00 385.50 0.50 320

















385.50 386.00 0.50 670

















386.00 387.50 1.50 <300

















387.50 388.00 0.50 560

















394.00 394.50 0.50 400

















394.50 395.00 0.50 430

















395.00 395.50 0.50 660

















395.50 396.00 0.50 680

















396.00 396.50 0.50 340

















396.50 397.00 0.50 <300

















397.00 397.50 0.50 380

















397.50 398.00 0.50 340

















398.00 398.50 0.50 2000

















398.50 399.00 0.50 3000

















399.00 399.50 0.50 1000

















399.50 400.00 0.50 520

















407.00 407.50 0.50 360

















407.50 408.00 0.50 320

















408.00 408.50 0.50 <300

















408.50 409.00 0.50 360

















409.00 409.50 0.50 350



PLN25-213 11325S 589359 6397959 584 45 -73 Pilot hole for wedged hole below 154.3 224 PLN25-213W1 11325S 589359 6397959 584 45 -73 278.00 278.50 0.50 750 154.3 434













278.50 279.00 0.50 430

















279.00 279.50 0.50 550

















326.00 326.50 0.50 530

















326.50 328.50 2.00 <300

















328.50 329.00 0.50 300

















346.00 346.50 0.50 380

















389.50 390.00 0.50 530

















392.50 393.00 0.50 300



PLN25-214 11340S 589404 6397978 584 46 -75 342.00 342.50 0.50 860 155.7 507













342.50 343.00 0.50 430

















382.50 383.00 0.50 360



PLN25-215 090S 587849 6410603 546 348 -59 249.00 249.50 0.50 370 194.4 281













249.50 250.00 0.50 710

















250.00 250.50 0.50 330

















252.50 253.00 0.50 350

















257.50 258.00 0.50 320



PLN25-216 075S 587778 6410712 546 55 -64 169.50 170.00 0.50 310 194.3 239













211.50 212.00 0.50 2900

















213.00 213.50 0.50 370



PLN25-217 11280S 589393 6398026 585 34 -85 299.50 300.00 0.50 300 160.1 575













315.50 316.00 0.50 460

















336.50 337.00 0.50 310

















337.00 338.00 1.00 <300

















338.00 338.50 0.50 480

















338.50 340.00 1.50 <300

















340.00 340.50 0.50 450

















340.50 341.00 0.50 650

















341.00 341.50 0.50 320

















341.50 343.00 1.50 <300

















343.00 343.50 0.50 330

















343.50 344.00 0.50 330

















347.50 348.00 0.50 570

















348.00 348.50 0.50 580

















348.50 349.00 0.50 <300

















349.00 349.50 0.50 340

















349.50 350.00 0.50 <300

















350.00 350.50 0.50 340

















350.50 351.00 0.50 470

















351.00 351.50 0.50 320

















351.50 352.00 0.50 <300

















352.00 352.50 0.50 700

















352.50 354.50 2.00 <300

















354.50 355.00 0.50 400

















355.00 355.50 0.50 5100

















355.50 356.00 0.50 730

















356.00 356.50 0.50 910

















356.50 357.00 0.50 <300

















357.00 357.50 0.50 1000

















357.50 358.00 0.50 910

















358.00 358.50 0.50 1100

















358.50 359.00 0.50 490

















359.00 359.50 0.50 360

















359.50 360.00 0.50 630

















360.00 360.50 0.50 680

















360.50 361.00 0.50 350

















361.00 361.50 0.50 540

















361.50 362.00 0.50 1200

















362.00 362.50 0.50 430

















362.50 363.00 0.50 680

















363.00 363.50 0.50 540

















363.50 364.00 0.50 330

















364.00 364.50 0.50 810

















364.50 365.00 0.50 610

















365.00 365.50 0.50 1000

















365.50 366.00 0.50 1100

















366.00 367.00 1.00 <300

















367.00 367.50 0.50 510

















367.50 368.00 0.50 420

















368.00 368.50 0.50 <300

















368.50 369.00 0.50 340

















369.00 369.50 0.50 820

















369.50 370.00 0.50 1900

















370.00 370.50 0.50 3300

















370.50 371.00 0.50 2200

















371.00 371.50 0.50 3500

















371.50 372.00 0.50 8500

















372.00 372.50 0.50 4500

















372.50 373.00 0.50 1100

















373.00 373.50 0.50 630

















373.50 374.00 0.50 1200

















374.00 374.50 0.50 1300

















374.50 375.00 0.50 1300

















375.00 375.50 0.50 800

















375.50 376.00 0.50 310

















376.00 376.50 0.50 300

















376.50 377.00 0.50 620

















377.00 377.50 0.50 760

















377.50 378.00 0.50 1700

















378.00 378.50 0.50 2100

















378.50 379.00 0.50 2600

















379.00 379.50 0.50 2700

















379.50 380.00 0.50 1400

















380.00 380.50 0.50 720

















380.50 381.50 1.00 <300

















381.50 382.00 0.50 2600

















382.00 382.50 0.50 520

















382.50 383.00 0.50 1500

















383.00 383.50 0.50 360

















383.50 384.00 0.50 680

















384.00 384.50 0.50 450

















384.50 385.00 0.50 <300

















385.00 385.50 0.50 300

















385.50 386.00 0.50 520

















386.00 387.00 1.00 <300

















387.00 387.50 0.50 350

















387.50 388.00 0.50 370

















388.00 388.50 0.50 440

















388.50 389.00 0.50 480

















389.00 389.50 0.50 2100

















389.50 390.00 0.50 6400

















390.00 390.50 0.50 4400

















390.50 391.00 0.50 4500

















391.00 391.50 0.50 2400

















391.50 392.00 0.50 3200

















392.00 392.50 0.50 750

















392.50 393.00 0.50 <300

















393.00 393.50 0.50 420

















393.50 394.00 0.50 400

















394.00 394.50 0.50 550

















394.50 395.00 0.50 350

















395.00 395.50 0.50 680

















395.50 396.00 0.50 700

















396.00 396.50 0.50 360

















399.50 400.00 0.50 360

















400.00 400.50 0.50 3600

















400.50 401.00 0.50 5800

















401.00 401.50 0.50 2000

















401.50 402.00 0.50 500

















402.00 402.50 0.50 <300

















402.50 403.00 0.50 420

















403.00 403.50 0.50 530

















403.50 404.00 0.50 320

















404.00 405.00 1.00 <300

















405.00 405.50 0.50 300

















405.50 406.00 0.50 <300

















406.00 406.50 0.50 370

















406.50 407.00 0.50 400

















407.00 407.50 0.50 310

















407.50 408.00 0.50 <300

















408.00 408.50 0.50 300

















414.00 414.50 0.50 420





Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

The natural gamma radiation detected in the drill core, as detailed in this news release, was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 spectrometer which has been calibrated by Radiation Solutions Inc. The Company designates readings exceeding 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer (occasionally referred to as a scintillometer in industry parlance; this colloquial usage stems from historical naming conventions and the shared functionality of detecting gamma radiation between a spectrometer and a scintillometer)-as "anomalous", readings above 10,000 cps as "highly radioactive", and readings surpassing 65,535 cps as "off-scale". However, readers are cautioned that spectrometer or scintillometer measurements often do not directly or consistently correlate with the uranium grades of the rock samples and should be regarded solely as a preliminary indicator of the presence of radioactive materials.

Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone Uranium discovery approximately 23km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F3's newest discovery 13km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

