Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce hand-held scintillometer results at Tetra Zone, where the widest intervals of radioactivity to date on the Patterson Lake North Project have been intersected with PLN25-217, which intersected a total of 67.0m composite radioactivity between 299.5m and 414.5m, including 49.0m of continuous radioactivity between 347.5m and 396.5m. Additionally, PLN25-212, approximately 23m up-dip of PLN25-217 and 31m along strike from the discovery hole PLN25-205, intersected the second widest interval to date with 39.5m composite radioactivity between 330.0m and 409.5m, including 27.5m of continuous radioactivity between 360.5m and 396.5m.
2025 Handheld Spectrometer Highlights:
Tetra Zone
PLN25-217 (line 11280S):
- 0.5m interval with radioactivity between 299.5m and 300.0m, and
- 0.5m interval with radioactivity between 315.5m and 316.0m, and
- 7.5m interval with radioactivity between 336.5m and 344.0m, and
- 49.0m interval with radioactivity between 347.5m and 396.5m, and
- 9.0m interval with radioactivity between 399.5m and 408.5m, and
- 0.5m interval with radioactivity between 414.0m and 414.5m.
PLN25-212 (line 11310S):
- 2.5m interval with radioactivity between 330.0m and 332.5m, and
- 0.5m interval with radioactivity between 346.5m and 347.0m, and
- 0.5m interval with radioactivity between 354.0m and 354.5m, and
- 27.5m interval with radioactivity between 360.5m and 388.0m, and
- 6.0m interval with radioactivity between 394.0m and 400.0m, and
- 2.5m interval with radioactivity between 407.0m and 409.5m.
Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:
"The substantial radioactive widths intersected in these drill holes were truly unexpected and highlight the significant potential we see at the Tetra Zone. Despite challenging drilling conditions and the non-traditional style of mineralization, each hole provides valuable insights into deposit model generation and drill plan adaptations. Notably, PLN25-217 confirms a theorized strike direction deviating from the current conductor model, and we will continue to explore this trend. To improve our conductor modeling around the Tetra Zone area, we are planning a ground geophysical program based on a tighter grid to support larger step-outs along the Tetra Zone, which stands to reduce the number of drill holes required for targeting. Additionally, we cored two drill holes at the JR Zone using casings set last winter with PLN25-215 and -216, which tested for crosscutting structures; those assays will be included in our maiden resource estimate, expected in Q4. We are very excited and look forward to further uncovering this unique system hosting the Tetra Zone."
Map 1. Broach Lake - Tetra Zone Scintillometer Results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/261242_985f0bcef4782a44_002full.jpg
Map 2. Patterson Lake North - JR Zone Scintillometer Results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/261242_985f0bcef4782a44_003full.jpg
Table 1: Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results
|Collar Information
| * Hand-held Spectrometer Results
On Mineralized Drillcore
(>300 cps / >0.5m minimum)
| Athabasca Unconformity Depth
(m)
| Total
Drillhole
Depth
(m)
|Hole ID
|Section Line
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Az
|Dip
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
|Max
CPS
|PLN25-211
|11340S
|589409
|6397962
|584
|46
|-75
|160.50
|161.00
|0.50
|320
|160.9
|548
|PLN25-212
|11310S
|589368
|6397970
|584
|40
|-72
|330.00
|330.50
|0.50
|360
|164.2
|458
|330.50
|331.00
|0.50
|440
|331.00
|332.00
|1.00
|<300
|332.00
|332.50
|0.50
|310
|346.50
|347.00
|0.50
|330
|354.00
|354.50
|0.50
|380
|360.50
|361.00
|0.50
|410
|361.00
|362.00
|1.00
|<300
|362.00
|362.50
|0.50
|310
|362.50
|363.00
|0.50
|510
|363.00
|363.50
|0.50
|470
|363.50
|364.00
|0.50
|510
|364.00
|364.50
|0.50
|820
|364.50
|365.00
|0.50
|420
|365.00
|365.50
|0.50
|310
|365.50
|366.00
|0.50
|410
|366.00
|366.50
|0.50
|510
|366.50
|367.00
|0.50
|910
|367.00
|367.50
|0.50
|1100
|367.50
|368.00
|0.50
|1500
|368.00
|368.50
|0.50
|900
|368.50
|369.00
|0.50
|990
|369.00
|369.50
|0.50
|2500
|369.50
|370.00
|0.50
|3100
|370.00
|370.50
|0.50
|1400
|370.50
|371.00
|0.50
|560
|371.00
|371.50
|0.50
|1000
|371.50
|372.00
|0.50
|480
|372.00
|372.50
|0.50
|470
|372.50
|373.00
|0.50
|420
|373.00
|373.50
|0.50
|1100
|373.50
|374.00
|0.50
|680
|374.00
|374.50
|0.50
|3100
|374.50
|375.00
|0.50
|1700
|375.00
|375.50
|0.50
|930
|375.50
|376.00
|0.50
|370
|376.00
|376.50
|0.50
|330
|376.50
|377.00
|0.50
|320
|377.00
|377.50
|0.50
|390
|377.50
|378.00
|0.50
|460
|378.00
|378.50
|0.50
|2000
|378.50
|379.00
|0.50
|3000
|379.00
|379.50
|0.50
|3300
|379.50
|380.00
|0.50
|2500
|380.00
|380.50
|0.50
|700
|380.50
|381.00
|0.50
|960
|381.00
|381.50
|0.50
|3100
|381.50
|382.00
|0.50
|390
|382.00
|382.50
|0.50
|700
|382.50
|384.00
|1.50
|<300
|384.00
|384.50
|0.50
|310
|384.50
|385.00
|0.50
|670
|385.00
|385.50
|0.50
|320
|385.50
|386.00
|0.50
|670
|386.00
|387.50
|1.50
|<300
|387.50
|388.00
|0.50
|560
|394.00
|394.50
|0.50
|400
|394.50
|395.00
|0.50
|430
|395.00
|395.50
|0.50
|660
|395.50
|396.00
|0.50
|680
|396.00
|396.50
|0.50
|340
|396.50
|397.00
|0.50
|<300
|397.00
|397.50
|0.50
|380
|397.50
|398.00
|0.50
|340
|398.00
|398.50
|0.50
|2000
|398.50
|399.00
|0.50
|3000
|399.00
|399.50
|0.50
|1000
|399.50
|400.00
|0.50
|520
|407.00
|407.50
|0.50
|360
|407.50
|408.00
|0.50
|320
|408.00
|408.50
|0.50
|<300
|408.50
|409.00
|0.50
|360
|409.00
|409.50
|0.50
|350
|PLN25-213
|11325S
|589359
|6397959
|584
|45
|-73
|Pilot hole for wedged hole below
|154.3
|224
|PLN25-213W1
|11325S
|589359
|6397959
|584
|45
|-73
|278.00
|278.50
|0.50
|750
|154.3
|434
|278.50
|279.00
|0.50
|430
|279.00
|279.50
|0.50
|550
|326.00
|326.50
|0.50
|530
|326.50
|328.50
|2.00
|<300
|328.50
|329.00
|0.50
|300
|346.00
|346.50
|0.50
|380
|389.50
|390.00
|0.50
|530
|392.50
|393.00
|0.50
|300
|PLN25-214
|11340S
|589404
|6397978
|584
|46
|-75
|342.00
|342.50
|0.50
|860
|155.7
|507
|342.50
|343.00
|0.50
|430
|382.50
|383.00
|0.50
|360
|PLN25-215
|090S
|587849
|6410603
|546
|348
|-59
|249.00
|249.50
|0.50
|370
|194.4
|281
|249.50
|250.00
|0.50
|710
|250.00
|250.50
|0.50
|330
|252.50
|253.00
|0.50
|350
|257.50
|258.00
|0.50
|320
|PLN25-216
|075S
|587778
|6410712
|546
|55
|-64
|169.50
|170.00
|0.50
|310
|194.3
|239
|211.50
|212.00
|0.50
|2900
|213.00
|213.50
|0.50
|370
|PLN25-217
|11280S
|589393
|6398026
|585
|34
|-85
|299.50
|300.00
|0.50
|300
|160.1
|575
|315.50
|316.00
|0.50
|460
|336.50
|337.00
|0.50
|310
|337.00
|338.00
|1.00
|<300
|338.00
|338.50
|0.50
|480
|338.50
|340.00
|1.50
|<300
|340.00
|340.50
|0.50
|450
|340.50
|341.00
|0.50
|650
|341.00
|341.50
|0.50
|320
|341.50
|343.00
|1.50
|<300
|343.00
|343.50
|0.50
|330
|343.50
|344.00
|0.50
|330
|347.50
|348.00
|0.50
|570
|348.00
|348.50
|0.50
|580
|348.50
|349.00
|0.50
|<300
|349.00
|349.50
|0.50
|340
|349.50
|350.00
|0.50
|<300
|350.00
|350.50
|0.50
|340
|350.50
|351.00
|0.50
|470
|351.00
|351.50
|0.50
|320
|351.50
|352.00
|0.50
|<300
|352.00
|352.50
|0.50
|700
|352.50
|354.50
|2.00
|<300
|354.50
|355.00
|0.50
|400
|355.00
|355.50
|0.50
|5100
|355.50
|356.00
|0.50
|730
|356.00
|356.50
|0.50
|910
|356.50
|357.00
|0.50
|<300
|357.00
|357.50
|0.50
|1000
|357.50
|358.00
|0.50
|910
|358.00
|358.50
|0.50
|1100
|358.50
|359.00
|0.50
|490
|359.00
|359.50
|0.50
|360
|359.50
|360.00
|0.50
|630
|360.00
|360.50
|0.50
|680
|360.50
|361.00
|0.50
|350
|361.00
|361.50
|0.50
|540
|361.50
|362.00
|0.50
|1200
|362.00
|362.50
|0.50
|430
|362.50
|363.00
|0.50
|680
|363.00
|363.50
|0.50
|540
|363.50
|364.00
|0.50
|330
|364.00
|364.50
|0.50
|810
|364.50
|365.00
|0.50
|610
|365.00
|365.50
|0.50
|1000
|365.50
|366.00
|0.50
|1100
|366.00
|367.00
|1.00
|<300
|367.00
|367.50
|0.50
|510
|367.50
|368.00
|0.50
|420
|368.00
|368.50
|0.50
|<300
|368.50
|369.00
|0.50
|340
|369.00
|369.50
|0.50
|820
|369.50
|370.00
|0.50
|1900
|370.00
|370.50
|0.50
|3300
|370.50
|371.00
|0.50
|2200
|371.00
|371.50
|0.50
|3500
|371.50
|372.00
|0.50
|8500
|372.00
|372.50
|0.50
|4500
|372.50
|373.00
|0.50
|1100
|373.00
|373.50
|0.50
|630
|373.50
|374.00
|0.50
|1200
|374.00
|374.50
|0.50
|1300
|374.50
|375.00
|0.50
|1300
|375.00
|375.50
|0.50
|800
|375.50
|376.00
|0.50
|310
|376.00
|376.50
|0.50
|300
|376.50
|377.00
|0.50
|620
|377.00
|377.50
|0.50
|760
|377.50
|378.00
|0.50
|1700
|378.00
|378.50
|0.50
|2100
|378.50
|379.00
|0.50
|2600
|379.00
|379.50
|0.50
|2700
|379.50
|380.00
|0.50
|1400
|380.00
|380.50
|0.50
|720
|380.50
|381.50
|1.00
|<300
|381.50
|382.00
|0.50
|2600
|382.00
|382.50
|0.50
|520
|382.50
|383.00
|0.50
|1500
|383.00
|383.50
|0.50
|360
|383.50
|384.00
|0.50
|680
|384.00
|384.50
|0.50
|450
|384.50
|385.00
|0.50
|<300
|385.00
|385.50
|0.50
|300
|385.50
|386.00
|0.50
|520
|386.00
|387.00
|1.00
|<300
|387.00
|387.50
|0.50
|350
|387.50
|388.00
|0.50
|370
|388.00
|388.50
|0.50
|440
|388.50
|389.00
|0.50
|480
|389.00
|389.50
|0.50
|2100
|389.50
|390.00
|0.50
|6400
|390.00
|390.50
|0.50
|4400
|390.50
|391.00
|0.50
|4500
|391.00
|391.50
|0.50
|2400
|391.50
|392.00
|0.50
|3200
|392.00
|392.50
|0.50
|750
|392.50
|393.00
|0.50
|<300
|393.00
|393.50
|0.50
|420
|393.50
|394.00
|0.50
|400
|394.00
|394.50
|0.50
|550
|394.50
|395.00
|0.50
|350
|395.00
|395.50
|0.50
|680
|395.50
|396.00
|0.50
|700
|396.00
|396.50
|0.50
|360
|399.50
|400.00
|0.50
|360
|400.00
|400.50
|0.50
|3600
|400.50
|401.00
|0.50
|5800
|401.00
|401.50
|0.50
|2000
|401.50
|402.00
|0.50
|500
|402.00
|402.50
|0.50
|<300
|402.50
|403.00
|0.50
|420
|403.00
|403.50
|0.50
|530
|403.50
|404.00
|0.50
|320
|404.00
|405.00
|1.00
|<300
|405.00
|405.50
|0.50
|300
|405.50
|406.00
|0.50
|<300
|406.00
|406.50
|0.50
|370
|406.50
|407.00
|0.50
|400
|407.00
|407.50
|0.50
|310
|407.50
|408.00
|0.50
|<300
|408.00
|408.50
|0.50
|300
|414.00
|414.50
|0.50
|420
Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:
1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m
2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second
3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m
The natural gamma radiation detected in the drill core, as detailed in this news release, was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 spectrometer which has been calibrated by Radiation Solutions Inc. The Company designates readings exceeding 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer (occasionally referred to as a scintillometer in industry parlance; this colloquial usage stems from historical naming conventions and the shared functionality of detecting gamma radiation between a spectrometer and a scintillometer)-as "anomalous", readings above 10,000 cps as "highly radioactive", and readings surpassing 65,535 cps as "off-scale". However, readers are cautioned that spectrometer or scintillometer measurements often do not directly or consistently correlate with the uranium grades of the rock samples and should be regarded solely as a preliminary indicator of the presence of radioactive materials.
Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.
All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
About the Patterson Lake North Project:
The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone Uranium discovery approximately 23km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F3's newest discovery 13km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.
Qualified Person:
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.
About F3 Uranium Corp.:
F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
